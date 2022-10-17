My Life With My Wife Debut Offers Hope in Spite of Tragedy. Rev. Bill Leone Writes Faith-Based True Story
My Life with My Wife is the true story of a great love that refuses to die. Written by Rev. Leone about his life of adventure, Faith, tragedy & resilience.
I miss Diane every day. We built a happy and often hilarious family. I want to share with readers how powerful Faith is for keeping love and hope alive.”BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Life With My Wife
— Rev. Bill Leone
The debut of Memoir Offers Hope in Spite of Tragedy
Rev. Bill Leone Writes Faith-Based Book for All
Available in ALL US, EU, and Canada Bookstores Nov.7
Rev. Bill Leone announces the debut of his first novel, My Life With My Wife. This novel is the true story of a great love that refuses to die, is rooted in his deep faith in God, yet can still touch the hearts of every reader.
Once you pick up this funny yet tragic book, get comfortable because you will not put it down. My Life With My Wife is a memoir that will make you laugh, cry, and experience the powerful impact faith has upon unexpected tragedy. Almost every chapter kicks off with a specific Bible quote, but this book is for everyone of every faith.
Rev. Bill Leone wrote his memoir to offer readers his astonishing personal journey from discovering and embracing his faith, to getting married, to having a family with 5 children with his wife Diane, and then finding himself a lifelong role as an ordained Elder in the Church of the Nazarene; the Associate Pastor/Worship Pastor at Faith Church of the Nazarene in Burbank, CA, and a volunteer as a Police Chaplain.
The author writes about daunting challenges, from a child’s suicide to his late wife Diane’s diagnosis with Amyloidosis, a fatal disease. Though in this life Bill must say goodbye to 'his girl,' he knows his beloved wife is in heaven. This book is for anyone touched by the death of a loved one, offering this true story with grace and even comedy.
“I miss Diane every day, but I am not only focused on the end of her life,” said author Bill Leone. “We built a happy and often hilarious family with so many adventures along the way. Our love is enduring, and I want to share our story with the world so everyone can remember how powerful faith is for keeping love and hope alive.”
My Life With My Life is available in print or eBook in bookstores everywhere as of November 7, including Barnes and Noble; all Independent book stores; Amazon; Apple; Target; Walmart, and in libraries.
To order the print book or Ebook directly, visit MyLifeWithMyLife.org.
About Bill Leone
Rev. Bill Leone is an ordained Elder in the Church of the Nazarene and is the Associate Pastor/Worship Pastor at Faith Church of the Nazarene in Burbank, Ca. He also volunteers as a Police Chaplain.
Bill has been blessed with a gift from God (beginning at the age of 4), allowing him to become an accomplished musician who longs to share it with others.
He has led worship at various adult and children’s events and has written children’s praise and worship songs for many VBS events.
In addition, Bill has traveled throughout the US, entertaining and giving concerts on the organ, piano, and keyboards as a product specialist for various instrument manufacturers.
He got married in 1993 and is a dedicated and loving father of a very blended family with 5 children and 5 grandbabies (for now)! With Bill, what you see is what you get…always maintaining high integrity is a priority for Him.
About RebelBooksPress.com
RebelBooksPress.com was created by journalist and author Diane Lilli in 2022 as an affordable Independent Publishing house for writers. The company works with authors to publish the highest quality print and eBooks and to list them with 40,000 booksellers across the US, Canada, EU, and Australia.
Compared to other publishing houses, RebelBooksPress.com is unique for its very economical à la carte menu of services, offering book publishing; writing; Public Relations with national and regional press and TV; Marketing; direct sales to bookstores, and award submissions. Contact DLillinj@gmail.com to learn more.
Bill Leone
The Jersey Tomato Press LLC DBA RebelBooksPress.com
