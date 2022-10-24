Patent 11395620 Brain Eye Nerve Data Conversion To Computer Format: Virtual Reality Using Eyes Only

Brain Eye Nerve Data Conversion To Computer Format. Virtual Reality Using Eyes Only Patent 11395620 Brain Nerve Data conversion into Computer Format

Methods & systems for transformation between eye images & digital images, manipulating the image & sending back to the brain. No funny goggles! Patent 11395620

This patent (11395620) opens a new era in our understanding of the brain” — Rhona Morris

RAMAT HASHARON, ISRAEL, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aktevy Inc. a New York based company was incorporated with the purpose of finding and bringing novel and innovative products to the market at large in a wide variety of areas based on software.

Aktevy’s CEO, Ofer, has recently received approval for his patent that allows for manipulated images to be seen via regular vision, meaning no funny googles required. https://ofermoshe.academia.edu/research

The patent discusses methods and systems for transformation between eye images and digital images, manipulating the image and then sending back to the brain.

The technology that the patent (number 11395620) depicts is converting eye nerve protocol into computer format/protocol. It can then manipulate the image transmitted by the eye which includes the use of external images. The manipulated data is sent back to the brain. For example, this can enable changing the background, dress color or adding a moving object into the image. All this can then be seen by as regular vision. Viewed images can be merged with background movies or replaced all together, as an example with camera vision.

Aktevy has until recently focused on commercial business activities. The company capitalizes on its long-term relationships with its customers with the purpose of introducing them to added value products. Ofer is also the person behind the “Dark Matter” theory, a new approach to how our universe is structured. His assertion is that all is based on one particle, the “Dark Matter”, that has no attributes. Ofer’s theory is that everything including energy, particles, forces, gravity etc. are created by propagation in the “Dark Matter” 4th dimension (or Nth dimension) through our three dimensions. His work can be viewed at

https://ofermoshe.academia.edu/research

Aktevy Inc. is a New York based company was incorporated three years ago. It currently operates a cloud-based software service in the B2B products catalog arena. Using very sophisticated technology the company is able to produce user catalogs directly from data bases. The company works with some of the largest American and European operations.