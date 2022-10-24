Submit Release
News Search

There were 953 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 275,867 in the last 365 days.

Patent 11395620 Brain Eye Nerve Data Conversion To Computer Format: Virtual Reality Using Eyes Only

Patent 11395620 Brain Eye Nerve Data Conversion To Computer Format. Virtual Reality Using Eyes Only

Brain Eye Nerve Data Conversion To Computer Format. Virtual Reality Using Eyes Only

Methods & systems for transformation between eye images & digital images, manipulating the image & sending back to the brain. No funny goggles! Patent 11395620

Patent 11395620 Brain Nerve Data conversion into Computer Format

Methods & systems for transformation between eye images & digital images, manipulating the image & sending back to the brain. No funny goggles! Patent 11395620

This patent (11395620) opens a new era in our understanding of the brain”
— Rhona Morris

RAMAT HASHARON, ISRAEL, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aktevy Inc. a New York based company was incorporated with the purpose of finding and bringing novel and innovative products to the market at large in a wide variety of areas based on software.

Aktevy’s CEO, Ofer, has recently received approval for his patent that allows for manipulated images to be seen via regular vision, meaning no funny googles required. https://ofermoshe.academia.edu/research

The patent discusses methods and systems for transformation between eye images and digital images, manipulating the image and then sending back to the brain.

The technology that the patent (number 11395620) depicts is converting eye nerve protocol into computer format/protocol. It can then manipulate the image transmitted by the eye which includes the use of external images. The manipulated data is sent back to the brain. For example, this can enable changing the background, dress color or adding a moving object into the image. All this can then be seen by as regular vision. Viewed images can be merged with background movies or replaced all together, as an example with camera vision.

Aktevy has until recently focused on commercial business activities. The company capitalizes on its long-term relationships with its customers with the purpose of introducing them to added value products. Ofer is also the person behind the “Dark Matter” theory, a new approach to how our universe is structured. His assertion is that all is based on one particle, the “Dark Matter”, that has no attributes. Ofer’s theory is that everything including energy, particles, forces, gravity etc. are created by propagation in the “Dark Matter” 4th dimension (or Nth dimension) through our three dimensions. His work can be viewed at
https://ofermoshe.academia.edu/research

Aktevy Inc. is a New York based company was incorporated three years ago. It currently operates a cloud-based software service in the B2B products catalog arena. Using very sophisticated technology the company is able to produce user catalogs directly from data bases. The company works with some of the largest American and European operations.

Moshe Ofer
Aktevy Inc.
+972 54-591-8228
ofer@aktevy.biz
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Patent 11395620 Brain Eye Nerve Data Conversion To Computer Format: Virtual Reality Using Eyes Only

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Companies, Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, International Organizations, Military Industry, Science, Technology, Telecommunications ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.