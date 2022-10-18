SILT Real Estate and Investments Aims To Help More Homeowners In Chicago, Illinois, Facing Foreclosure
SILT Real Estate and Investments promises to help more Chicago homeowners get a fair cash offer for their foreclosed properties
As Illinois leads the nation in foreclosures in 2022, we aim to provide the most suitable solutions and options to help thousands of homeowners get out of this real estate crisis.”LA GRANGE, ILLINOIS, USA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SILT Real Estate and Investments, one of the leading home buyers in Chicago, Illinois, announces its goal to help more homeowners struggling with foreclosure.
As Illinois has experienced more than 14,000 foreclosures in the first half of 2022, the team behind SILT Real Estate and Investments made it its mission to extend help to as many homeowners as possible.
For Illinois homeowners facing foreclosure, SILT Real Estate and Investments wanted to provide them with options and solutions whether they wanted to keep their property or not.
“We want to help homeowners facing foreclosure of their home work through their options. We want them to know they can get rid of foreclosure with a little work, and there are good ways to keep their house,” said Brian Wittman, PR Spokesperson of SILT Real Estate and Investments.
To keep their home, Wittman enumerated six ways to keep it.
First, homeowners should come up with cash. They can get some money in investments or sell stuff.
Second, they can take personal loans from someone they know or take a loan against their 401k or private loan companies.
The other four options include talking to a lender, loan modification, forbearance, and turning the house into a rental property.
On the other hand, if homeowners opt to sell their houses, SILT Real Estate and Investments can help them with the home-buying process.
“Should they decide that they don't like those options or don't want to keep their house, we are there to provide them with the options to help them ditch foreclosure regardless of their house,” Wittman assured homeowners.
“There are actually seven options if they don’t want to keep their houses. These include listing with an agent, in which they need to rehab and improve their property, list outright and sell as-is, cash offer from an investor, creative finance to an investor, deed in lieu of foreclosure, short sale, and bankruptcy,” he further added.
SILT Real Estate and Investments, LLC provides solutions to problems or issues sellers think they may have that wouldn’t allow them to sell any properties fast.
The company aims to provide the best end-to-end sales solution to anyone who needs to sell their house.
Homeowners interested in selling their houses to SILT Real Estate and Investments, LLC can contact them directly at (708) 415-3801 or visit their website and read their SILT Real Estate and Investments reviews.
