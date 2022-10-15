A Disney Royalty Check Saved Artist Toby Ganger from Homelessness, Making His Come-Back Today, He Releases His Album "FREE MACHINE" and New Single "Can't Take It Away"

After the demise of the successful hip hop duo called Inverse, Toby struggled in the industry and faced challenges such as homelessness. But he found his footing and is following his dreams to release his music today, Free Machine is out today!

Oct 14, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - Toby Ganger began his musical journey as his successful child-actor career in movies, tv shows, commercials, and half of a successful musical duo. Then voice work began to fade, the duo split and Toby watched his dreams disappear ending in despair and homelessness. A $2000 royalty from Disney’s Lion King 2 literally saved him! After getting back on his feet, Toby leveraged an early investment in Bitcoin, got married and had kids and turned his life around. Now with a family, and security, Toby revisits his dream with a new single and album inspired by his ups and downs. The album is ‘Free Machine’ and the new single, "Can't Take It Away." Granger describes his music as “melody driven lyrical hip hop with a heavy pop influence that shines in catchy hook after catchy hook.”

"Failure can either break you or build you. It helped me find the light inside myself that the outside world can’t touch. A fire that burns bright regardless of how much the negativity tries to extinguish it or the positivity pours lighter fluid on it. The compliments, the criticisms, the ups, and the downs will always come but they can’t take it away." Toby Ganger describes, his new single Can't Take it Away which is out now on all platforms.

His previous single is also out on all platforms. Ganger describes A Moment, “Musically it is a captivating melody which draws you inside a mind attempting to process life’s challenges while driving rhythms feed the powerful lyricism. Life throws us a steady stream of obstacles, stressors, worries, and traumas. Sometimes we all need to pause the world around us to process it all and deal with the building pressure. Hopefully we come out the other side ready to face the world again. Some need a deep breath, some need a vacation, I needed this song.”

Toby tapped Joshua Reis, who has worked with global brands (Adidas, McDonalds, Eminem, Shakira, Chris Brown, Imagine Dragon, Justin Bieber) and artists from film, commercials, and music videos to work with his videos.

Back in 2001, Toby became half of the hip hop duo called Inverse. Together, by and his musical partner put out two critically acclaimed albums (So Far: The Collection and So True) working many of the top names in the industry. With a video on heavy rotation on MTV, multiple major labels began to pursue the duo and a few well-known artists offered to bring them on world tours. Toby thought the rewards for eight years of building their brand had arrived but he was caught off guard when his musical partner suddenly decided to quit making music. He knew he would have to begin his musical journey all over again. Toby set out to prove himself as a solo artist. He used his newfound creative freedom to experiment with new genres, new styles, and new subject matter in the making of two solo albums (Evolutionary and Evolutionary 2). Both received rave reviews and his reputation as an elite lyricist grew even more. Something new was taking shape. However, in 2014, not being in a financial situation to afford beginning a new music project, and with his first child on the way, Toby made the decision to stop pursuing music and to focus on supporting his family. In early 2018, he watched his two beautiful children discovering the things in the world that gave them joy. He began to feel like a hypocrite as he encouraged them to pursue those things while he was neglecting the things that excited him.

Fatherhood had changed him and he was now someone who understood who they were as an artist and as a man. Toby called up an old producer friend in Finland, multiple Finnish Grammy award winning MGI (Henri "MGI" Lanz) producing and writing with numerous major label artists and writers in the US, including Pitbull, Akon, Justin Bieber, Inna, Kylie Minogue, Super Junior, EXO, 50 Cent, and Twista and they began working on his album.

Toby found himself returning to his childhood love for catchy pop melodies. These melodies began to serve as the musical foundation for exploring what it means to be oneself in the world while being part of larger relationships and communities. With his lyrics, he dove into the personal, relational, sociological, political, philosophical, and metaphysical topics that brought him to where he us today.

Toby Ganger is here to stay. The album which is out today, is Free Machine.

View the video for "Can't Take It Away"

Video Link: https://youtu.be/H363kPSkzjI

https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ll8Iz83KfI

Visit www.TobyGanger.com for more follow @tobygangerofficial

Media inquiries, contact: Juliette@itgirlpr.com

Media Contact

Company Name: ItGirlPR

Contact Person: Juliette Harris

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: www.itgirlpr.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: A Disney Royalty Check Saved Artist Toby Ganger from Homelessness, Making His Come-Back Today, He Releases His Album \"FREE MACHINE\" and New Single \"Can't Take It Away\"