Meet Q Magnets at the 35th ICMART World Medical Acupuncture Congress 2022 on 14-16th October in Bologna, Italy

Q Magnets, a magnetic field therapy brand by Neuromagnetics Australia Pty. Ltd., a leader in magnet therapy technology for over 12 years, will exhibit their advanced therapeutic magnets and magnetic mattress pads product line at ICMART 2022. ICMART promotes cutting edge developments on scientific acupuncture, related techniques, research and clinical practice.

BOLOGNA, Italy, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Q Magnets team is delighted to be exhibiting at ICMART 2022 international medical acupuncture conference and having the opportunity to meet the participants in person. At the exhibition, you can meet the co-founder and managing director, James Hermans and experience some of the products. Also from Australia, Dr. John McDonald, Ph.D. will be presenting "The proposed use of static magnets to enhance treatment effects in acupuncture therapy" at 3 PM, 15th Oct (Hall 1 SAVOIA).

Q Magnets produce an optimised field and provide the acupuncturist with an additional modality to target acupuncture points, dermatomes, trigger points and meridians in a way that is safe, specific, simple to use and provides a 24/7 application option. Research shows that the peak pain relief effects can be experienced in under 5 minutes. Q Magnets are a listed medical device in Australia and are designed to help provide comfort or temporary relief of minor aches and pains (e.g., from muscle soreness/stiffness, arthritis). So far Q magnets have been shipped to 56 countries and counting.

About Neuromagnetics Australia Pty Ltd

Neuromagnetics Australia Pty Ltd is a world leader in the research, design and manufacture of static magnet medical devices that generate magnetic flux field gradients. Q Magnets are manufactured by Neuromagnetics Australia since 2009. Each device is listed with the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration as a Class I Medical Device. Please contact us here to get in touch.

Media Contact

Siddharth Agrawal, Neuromagnetics Australia Pty Ltd, 1 650 488 9975, customerservice@qmagnets.com

Twitter

SOURCE Neuromagnetics Australia Pty Ltd

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


