Food Recall Warning - Certain Circle K / Couche Tard brand Sandwiches recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/food-recall-warning-certain-circle-k-couche-tard-brand-sandwiches-recalled-due

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

  • Brand(s): Circle K / Couche Tard
  • Product: Sandwiches
  • Companies: Aristo Cuisine
  • Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Listeria
  • Category: Multiple food item
  • What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products
  • Audience: General public
  • Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC                        

Codes              

Circle K /
Couche Tard     

Egg Salad

170 g     

8 74111 00963 0

Best Before:

22-OC-12

22-OC-13

22-OC-14

Circle K /
Couche Tard

Mexican Chicken Wrap

334 g

8 74111 00954 8

Best Before:

22-OC-12

22-OC-13

22-OC-14

Circle K /
Couche Tard

Chicken Caesar Pita with
Bacon

319 g

8 74111 00953 1

Best Before:

22-OC-12

22-OC-13

22-OC-14

Circle K /
Couche Tard

Pizza Submarine

225 g

8 74111 00960 9

Best Before:

22-OC-12

22-OC-13

22-OC-14

Circle K /
Couche Tard

Ham and Swiss Cheese
Croissant

184 g

8 74111 00959 3

Best Before:

22-OC-12

22-OC-13

22-OC-14

Circle K /
Couche Tard

Chicken Salad Club

255 g

8 74111 00969 2

Best Before:

22-OC-12

22-OC-13

22-OC-14

Circle K /
Couche Tard

Ham Salad Club

265 g

8 74111 00970 8

Best Before:

22-OC-12

22-OC-13

22-OC-14

Circle K /
Couche Tard

Chicken Caesar Salad with
Bacon

261 g

8 74111 00966 1

Best Before:

22-OC-12

22-OC-13

22-OC-14

Circle K /
Couche Tard

Three Meats Submarine

229 g

8 74111 00974 6

Best Before:

22-OC-12

22-OC-13

22-OC-14

Circle K /
Couche Tard

South-Western Steak
Submarine

234 g

8 74111 00973 9

Best Before:

22-OC-12

22-OC-13

22-OC-14

Circle K /
Couche Tard

Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

120 g

8 74111 00978 4

Best Before:

22-OC-12

22-OC-13

22-OC-14

Circle K /
Couche Tard

Sausage Breakfast Sandwich     

164 g

8 74111 00977 7

Best Before:

22-OC-12

22-OC-13

22-OC-14

Circle K /
Couche Tard

Bourbon Beef Wrap

310 g

8 74111 00979 1

Best Before:

22-OC-12

22-OC-13

22-OC-14

Circle K /
Couche Tard

BLD Club Wrap

306 g

8 74111 00980 7

Best Before:

22-OC-12

22-OC-13

22-OC-14

Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The recalled products have been sold in Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

  • If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider
  • Check to see if you have recalled products
  • Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the company.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/14/c0093.html

