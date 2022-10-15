Food Recall Warning - Certain Circle K / Couche Tard brand Sandwiches recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/food-recall-warning-certain-circle-k-couche-tard-brand-sandwiches-recalled-due

Summary

Brand(s) : Circle K / Couche Tard

: Circle K / Couche Tard Product : Sandwiches

: Sandwiches Companies: Aristo Cuisine

Aristo Cuisine Issue : Food – Microbial contamination – Listeria

: Food – Microbial contamination – Category: Multiple food item

Multiple food item What to do : Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products

: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products Audience : General public

: General public Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Circle K /

Couche Tard Egg Salad 170 g 8 74111 00963 0 Best Before: 22-OC-12 22-OC-13 22-OC-14 Circle K /

Couche Tard Mexican Chicken Wrap 334 g 8 74111 00954 8 Best Before: 22-OC-12 22-OC-13 22-OC-14 Circle K /

Couche Tard Chicken Caesar Pita with

Bacon 319 g 8 74111 00953 1 Best Before: 22-OC-12 22-OC-13 22-OC-14 Circle K /

Couche Tard Pizza Submarine 225 g 8 74111 00960 9 Best Before: 22-OC-12 22-OC-13 22-OC-14 Circle K /

Couche Tard Ham and Swiss Cheese

Croissant 184 g 8 74111 00959 3 Best Before: 22-OC-12 22-OC-13 22-OC-14 Circle K /

Couche Tard Chicken Salad Club 255 g 8 74111 00969 2 Best Before: 22-OC-12 22-OC-13 22-OC-14 Circle K /

Couche Tard Ham Salad Club 265 g 8 74111 00970 8 Best Before: 22-OC-12 22-OC-13 22-OC-14 Circle K /

Couche Tard Chicken Caesar Salad with

Bacon 261 g 8 74111 00966 1 Best Before: 22-OC-12 22-OC-13 22-OC-14 Circle K /

Couche Tard Three Meats Submarine 229 g 8 74111 00974 6 Best Before: 22-OC-12 22-OC-13 22-OC-14 Circle K /

Couche Tard South-Western Steak

Submarine 234 g 8 74111 00973 9 Best Before: 22-OC-12 22-OC-13 22-OC-14 Circle K /

Couche Tard Bacon Breakfast Sandwich 120 g 8 74111 00978 4 Best Before: 22-OC-12 22-OC-13 22-OC-14 Circle K /

Couche Tard Sausage Breakfast Sandwich 164 g 8 74111 00977 7 Best Before: 22-OC-12 22-OC-13 22-OC-14 Circle K /

Couche Tard Bourbon Beef Wrap 310 g 8 74111 00979 1 Best Before: 22-OC-12 22-OC-13 22-OC-14 Circle K /

Couche Tard BLD Club Wrap 306 g 8 74111 00980 7 Best Before: 22-OC-12 22-OC-13 22-OC-14

Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The recalled products have been sold in Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the company.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

