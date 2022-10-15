More rapid, sustainable development in Central Highlands: Party Secretary

VIETNAM, October 15 - HÀ NỘI — The development of the Central Highlands needs to be more rapid and sustainable, said Party Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng at a Politburo conference yesterday.

The conference was held to announce the new resolution for the Central Highlands’ socio-economic development, national security and defence by 2030, with a vision to 2045.

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ, and permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Võ Văn Thưởng co-chaired the event.

The new Resolution No 23-NQ/TW dated October 6, 2022, continues the previous directions of the Politburo to develop the region for the past 20 years.

The governing body said that the Central Highlands must be seen as a strategic area of special importance in terms of economy, society, ecological environment, national defence - security and foreign affairs of the country.

The state’s and the Party’s major direction is to pursue the rapid and sustainable development of the region, which is linked to the neighbouring central coastal and southeastern regions.

This growth must also be aligned with the national socio-economic development strategy.

One of the key missions is to restructure the regional economy in accordance with growth model innovation, shifting from agricultural production to a highly-efficient agricultural economy based on advanced technology and digital transformation.

Other areas of focus are growing, restoring and protecting forests along with stable livelihoods for local people; developing renewable energy, the agricultural product and mineral processing industries, as well as cultural tourism.

Connection within the locality, between nearby provinces, countries in the Mekong Sub-region and ASEAN must also be prioritised, alongside traffic and digital infrastructure development as the driving force behind regional growth.

Secretary Trọng also noted that Central Highlands’ culture must be developed in a way that is rich in national identity, united in diversity, and respects different ethnic cultural values, which will be the foundation for development and international integration.

Attending the event, representatives from ministries, departments, and localities also discussed the achievements and challenges in the region’s growth.

The Party Secretary noted the necessity of innovating the thinking on development, especially about regional and sub-regional connections, specific policies and frameworks, and resource allocation.

He added: “At the same time, it is crucial to be aware of and address the relationship between regional and national development.

“We must clearly define the roles, tasks and functions of central agencies and localities, which would determine their authorities and responsibilities in the effective implementation of the Resolution.”

Secretary Trọng also called for the support of the central government and other localities for a more rapid, sustainable economic development in the region.

A regional development plan for the 2021 - 2030 period, with a vision to 2050, is issued, aiming towards green, sustainable and comprehensive growth.

Reform and improvement are expected in administrative procedures, business and investment environments in order to effectively attract and use every resource for development.

The Party leader also requested more efforts in Party building and rectification, as well as a strong and upright political system, considering this a decisive factor.

He added that forming the management personnel at all levels needs quality and quantity, logical structure, and an effective transition between the generations.

He also noted the need to focus on training and developing the next generation of leaders, as well as female and ethnic minority officials.

Concluding his message, Secretary Trọng believes that all levels of authorities and people of the Central Highlands will work alongside the whole country moving forward, taking advantage of opportunities and overcoming all obstacles, to create a groundbreaking transformation in socio-economic development and national defence - security in the region. — VNS