Submit Release
News Search

There were 441 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,685 in the last 365 days.

Vice State President concludes trip to Kazakhstan

VIETNAM, October 15 - HÀ NỘI– Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân and a delegation of Việt Nam left Kazakhstan on October 14, concluding their trip to Kazakhstan to attend the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA6) and bilateral activities in the country.

Earlier the same day, the Vice President met with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, who said Kazakhstan wished to promote cooperation with Việt Nam in all spheres, contributing to consolidating mutual trust and respect.

He also thanked Việt Nam for its participation and contributions to the success of CICA6.

For her part, Xuân affirmed that Việt Nam always attached importance to the traditional friendship with Kazakhstan, highlighting positive developments of the bilateral political and diplomatic ties over the past time.

She suggested the two sides step up delegation exchange and continue their mutual support at multilateral forums and international organisations, especially the United Nations and CICA.

Host and guest noted with pleasure the progress in economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, especially since the free trade agreement between Việt Nam and the Eurasian Economic Union took effect in 2016.

They agreed to review and upgrade the signed bilateral agreements, soon negotiate and amend some contents of the above-said FTA to further facilitate trade and investment, and promote collaboration in agriculture.

Both expressed their belief that the opening of direct flights between the two countries would help to boost cooperation in potential areas, especially logistics, tourism, and education-training.

PM Smailov also suggested railway and sea route connectivity between the two countries, making Kazakhstan an entrepot for Vietnamese goods to Europe.

On this occasion, Xuân conveyed wishes, regards and invitation of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính to his Kazakhstan counterpart to visit Việt Nam at an appropriate time. - VNA/VNS

You just read:

Vice State President concludes trip to Kazakhstan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.