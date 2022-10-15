CHARBONE HYDROGEN Announces the Termination of the Term Sheet With GAUSSIN

BROSSARD, Québec, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHARBONE HYDROGEN Corporation CH ("CHARBONE") is announcing the termination, as of October 14, 2022, of the non-binding investment term sheet (the "Term Sheet") with GAUSSIN SA ("GAUSSIN"), that was previously disclosed on May 24, 2022. CHARBONE originally intended to acquire an exclusive license of GAUSSIN's technology for the manufacturing, commercialization, marketing, distribution and sale of logistic off-road vehicles in Canada.



The parties were unable to reach an agreement on the definitive terms and conditions for the license. CHARBONE will continue to focus on the development and construction of its facilities for the production and distribution of green dihydrogen molecules.

About CHARBONE

CHARBONE is a Canadian green hydrogen group established in North America. The company's strategy is to develop modular and expandable hydrogen facilities and regional hubs. With the acquisition of hydroelectric power plants in the United States and Canada, Charbone will be able to produce green dihydrogen molecules using reliable and sustainable energy in order to distinguish itself as a supplier of an ecological solution for industrial and commercial companies.

