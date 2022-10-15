VXI, Largest Employer in Davao, Continues Expansions with 5th Site

VXI Global Solutions, Davao's largest employer, opens its 5th service location in the region to help generate new job opportunities for the region.

DAVAO CITY, Philippines (PRWEB) October 15, 2022

VXI Global Solutions, a leading BPO and CX provider, unveiled its fifth site in Davao City, cementing its claim as the largest employer in the region. The company announced the new location at SP Dacudao Loop, Agdao, Davao Park District, which will add to VXI's over 40 global service locations and generate new job opportunities for citizens in the region.

"We are very proud of our achievements here in Davao," said Eppie Titong, VXI SVP and Country Manager. "Our standing as the largest employer in this region not only allows us to employ and provide a livelihood to thousands of Davaoeños and their families but also contribute to the growth and development of the community. We cannot wait to grow our team even further with the launch of this new site in Davao Finance Center."

The Davao City Investment Promotion Center (DCIPC) has recently recognized VXI Davao for its outstanding contributions to the success of the city's economic development programs. VXI is currently the largest employer in the region with 7,000+ employees in existing sites at SM Ecoland, Felcris Centrale, Robinsons Cybergate, and Robinsons Cybergate Delta.

"VXI is a great partner to the Davao Government and we're happy to see their consistent growth throughout the years," said Mayor Sebastian Duterte. "VXI is one of the first BPO companies who believed in the talent of Davaoenos and we are in full support of their expansion as they showcase local capabilities at the world stage."

Jared Morrison, VXI's Chief Operating Officer (COO) added: "Davao is a key part of our business, and we see this region growing even further in the next few years. In our nearly 10 years of operating in Davao, the passion of Davaoenos to customer service is something we can truly rely on. We are also very thankful for the support of the local government for allowing us to set up world-class operations in this amazing location."

Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte graced the opening ceremony and press conference. Members of the VXI Executive Team present were VXI COO Jared Morrison, SVP and Country Manager Eppie Titong, VP Operations Jamie Salazar, and other VXI executives.

About VXI Global Solutions

VXI Global Solutions is a BPO leader in customer service, customer experience, and digital solutions. Founded in 1998, the company has 40,000 employees in more than 40 locations in North America, Asia, Europe, and the Caribbean. VXI delivers omnichannel and multilingual support, software development, quality assurance, and CX advisory, automation & process excellence to the world's most respected brands.

VXI is backed by private equity investor Bain Capital and is one of the fastest growing, privately held business services organizations in the United States and the Philippines, and one of the few US-based customer care organizations in China.

For more information, visit http://www.vxi.com.

