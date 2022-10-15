THE CANADIAN ICEHOUSE & THE BANQUET BAR OPENS OCTOBER 15, 2022

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - The highly anticipated opening of The Canadian Icehouse and The Banquet Bar in Edmonton's Ice District has been set for Saturday, October 15!

The Canadian Icehouse will be the flagship location for The Canadian Brewhouse, featuring the largest jumbotron, a subzero vodka ice room, a hockey simulator, and the largest rooftop patio in Western Canada.

The Canadian Icehouse will be the hottest new sports inspired venue to open in downtown Edmonton and brings a unique spin to the well-known Canadian Brewhouse brand. With wall-to-wall sports coverage on giant screens, guests can enjoy daily food and drink specials pre and post Oilers games and event nights at Roger's Place. On non-event nights, The Canadian Icehouse will host various live events and entertainment.

In addition, The Canadian Icehouse will provide much needed coat check options for patrons attending Roger's Place events as well as private party areas, amazing sports memorabilia, and a highly trained service staff to ensure the best experience possible.

The Belvedere Ice Room will be an immersive experience that will include a guided offering of unique vodka samples and a one-of-a-kind experience. The incredible rooftop patio will open next spring and will bring even more excitement with fire tables, amazing views and top of the line batting cages for guests to enjoy.

The Banquet Bar boasts more of a "hipster chic" vibe that includes bowling, ping pong and shuffleboard. It's an upscale dive bar theme that includes fun games, an incredible happy hour, and a carefully curated menu. The Banquet will feature live music, dueling piano events, comedy shows and more. Contesting at The Banquet is centered around a real, life sized Price is Right wheel, where gust can win tickets to music festivals, concerts and many more trips and events.

The Canadian Icehouse and The Banquet Bar will be open until 2am seven days a week, with children allowed in until 9pm, and offers an amazing space pre and post-game or event at Rogers Place. Keeping guest's needs top of mind and designing the ultimate place people want to be is always at the forefront of what the original The Canadian Brewhouse brand does. The Canadian Icehouse and The Banquet Bar are no exception and will be best place to cheer on sports teams or catch up with friends and family or catch an exciting event downtown.

The Canadian Brewhouse, owned by Roger Newton, opened its first location in 2002 in Edmonton, Alberta. The brand has quickly grown and now boasts locations across Canada; The Canadian Icehouse will technically be the 43rd location and The Banquet Bar is the 3rd of its kind with locations in Calgary and Fort McMurray. With warm and welcoming atmospheres, world-class patios, and great daily specials, the brands are quickly becoming a staple in urban centers across the country.

