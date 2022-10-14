Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with President of Suriname Chandrikapersad Santokhi

CANADA, October 14 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the President of Suriname and Chair of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Chandrikapersad Santokhi.

Prime Minister Trudeau and President Santokhi exchanged views on the evolving situation in Haiti. The Prime Minister commended Suriname and CARICOM leadership on addressing the political, humanitarian, and security crises in the region.

The two leaders expressed their grave concern about the blockades in the Haitian capital, including at the Varreux terminal. They discussed the impacts of the blockades on access to fuel, water, essential goods, and medicine, and the resulting constraints on humanitarian operations and efforts to address the emerging cholera outbreak in the country.

Prime Minister Trudeau conveyed Canada’s ongoing commitment to collaboration with regional partners to support Haiti’s stability and sustainable development.

The two leaders agreed to continue to work together to advance a Haitian-led solution and encourage inclusive political dialogue among Haitian stakeholders.

The Prime Minister and the President agreed to stay in close contact as the situation in Haiti evolves.