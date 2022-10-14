Submit Release
NCR Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

NCR Corporation NCR will release its third quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. A conference call is scheduled at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

The live conference call and related presentation materials will also be available at http://investor.ncr.com/. The conference call will be archived and available at the same site shortly after the conference call is complete.

For any difficulties accessing the conference call, please contact Candice Wilson from NCR at 470-372-4394.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation NCR is a leader in transforming, connecting and running technology platforms for self-directed banking, stores and restaurants. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with 38,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221014005487/en/

