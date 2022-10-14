CROMBIE REIT ANNOUNCES OCTOBER 2022 MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION

NEW GLASGOW, NS, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") CRR today announced a distribution of $0.07417 per unit for the period from October 1, 2022, to and including October 31, 2022.

The distribution will be payable on November 15, 2022, to unitholders of record as at October 31, 2022.

About Crombie REIT

Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-used residential properties in Canada's top urban and suburban markets. As at June 30, 2022, our portfolio contains 294 income-producing properties comprising approximately 18.5 million square feet, and a significant pipeline of future development projects. Learn more at www.crombie.ca.

SOURCE Crombie REIT

