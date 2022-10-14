Digital Additive Named #1 Best Place for Women to Work in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Additive, an award-winning eCRM-focused agency specializing in Salesforce Marketing Cloud, is proud to be named the #1 Best Place for Women to Work in Atlanta by InHerSight, a company ratings platform dedicated to amplifying women's voices through reviews that reflect what women are looking for in a company or job.

The list of most women-friendly employers in Atlanta is created by ratings and reviews gathered from the female-identifying employees of the companies themselves. These ratings are applied to 18 factors of women-friendliness including paid time off, the ability to work remotely, maternity and adoptive leave, flexible work hours, management opportunities and more. These factors fall into the categories of opportunity, schedule & flexibility, enrichment, family, and culture with Digital Additive scoring a collective 4.9/5 based on 460 ratings.

In addition to the honor of being named first in Best Places to Work in Atlanta, Digital Additive also appeared on other InHerSight rankings:

#1 Best Marketing and Advertising Company

#1 Best Media Company

#1 Women in Leadership, Equal Opportunities for Men and Women, Management Opportunities, Flexible Work Hours, and Sense of Belonging

#3 Supporting Diversity

#4 Best Small Companies to Work For

"We are overwhelmed with gratitude to be recognized by InHerSight for categories that embody our core values as an agency," said Thrisa Powells, Digital Additive's People Operations Director. "It is truly an honor to work for a company that focuses on people, embraces diversity and inclusion, and encourages growth and development. More importantly, I am inspired by the amazing team members who dedicate themselves daily to make Digital Additive a great place to work."

Female leadership has been a part of Digital Additive's DNA from day one, with co-founder and President, Roxana Shershin creating an equitable agency that encourages women to grow their careers at the intersection of technology and marketing. "I'm so glad to see Digital Additive recognized as a place where women feel supported and encouraged to grow their leadership skills," Roxana says. "We want our team members to be able to show up as their fullest selves - inclusive of their interests, home life, background - and it's wonderful to know we're succeeding in fostering that kind of culture."

