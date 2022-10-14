Eden Pharma Market Cap Reaches £774 million pounds

The London born medical marijuana company Eden Pharma Limited has seen huge success.

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eden Pharma Ltd is pleased to announce its successful listing on the MERJ Exchange. Eden Pharma listed on 25th May 2022. Eden Pharma Market Capitalisation upon listing was circa £650 million pounds. The company share price closed on its first day of trading at £25.50.

Change to Eden Pharma listed on the exchange with an opening price of £25.31 per share. Trading in Eden Pharma shares has seen the share price rise by 15% since listing, with the company valuation standing at over £770 million GBP currently. The closing price in Eden Pharma shares on the 23rd June was £29.50 per share. The current trading hours for the exchange are Monday to Friday: 10:00am to 06:00am (GMT+4).

The MERJ Exchange is an award winning internationally recognised securities exchange. Eden Pharma are proud to have listed on the exchange.

Eden Pharma limited continues to embark on its global growth plans. The Company announced its plans to build the world's largest cannabis research and development site located in Uganda. The successful partnership, fully licensed by the Ugandan government, is proposed to cover 5000 Acres.

Further updates on the progress of the company will be announced through the Stock Exchange and on the Company's website

<style> .adBox { text-align: center; } </style>

Company Overview

Eden Pharma limited, established in 2017 by Martin Booth, is now the world's 12th largest medical marijuana company by market capitalisation. The Eden Pharma Company is the UKs, Europes and Africas largest licensed marijuana company by market capitalisation. The Company began with a focus on research and development of the versatile marijuana plant to create innovative health and beauty products, and further develop new strains of marijuana. Eden Pharma is creating a bespoke, luxury brand for health and wellness products that primarily include CBD or other holistic compounds. Today, the company also has an award nominated range of CBD products that aim to assist with mental and physical well being. Eden Pharma also have, what is believed to be the largest cannabis R & D cultivation site in the world. The site is fully licensed and stands at 5000 Acres, making the site larger than some countries.

Disclaimer

Neither this document nor any of its contents constitute an offer, recommendation, or solicitation to any person to enter into any transaction or adopt any hedging, trading or investment strategy, nor does it constitute any prediction of likely future movements in rates or prices or any representation that any such future movements will either exceed or not exceed those shown in any text or illustration herein. No information provided in this document in relation to any investment should be construed as advice on the suitability or otherwise of that investment to any person, such suitability depending on all the circumstances of the person concerned. Nothing contained in this document constitutes investment, legal, tax or any other advice nor is it to be relied on in making an investment or any other decision. You, the reader of this document, are to make your own independent judgement with respect to any matter contained herein and to seek your own independent professional advice where appropriate.

All recipients are strongly recommended to take independent professional advice where appropriate. This document does not constitute a formal offer, being capable of acceptance, or invitation to purchase or acquire any securities in any company or any interest therein, nor shall it form the basis of any contract for the sale of securities in any company. If you are in any doubt as to the action that you should take, you are recommended to seek your own professional advice immediately from your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or any other independent financial adviser authorised to give such advice under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended).

SOURCE Eden pharma ltd