Gregory Womack Donates to the Conservation Coalition of Oklahoma
Gregory Womack made a generous donation to the Conservation Coalition of Oklahoma, a nonprofit organization protecting the state’s environment.OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prominent financial adviser and real estate consultant Gregory Womack has donated generously in support of the Conservation Coalition of Oklahoma (CCO), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that brings together conservation organizations dedicated to developing local conservation policies and ensuring the protection of wildlife and habitat.
“It is not only my duty, but an honor to support the CCO,” says Mr. Womack, founder of Womack Investment Advisers Inc, and cofounder of GreneCo. “The organization acts as a unified voice for those who wish to see the lands of their home state preserved. It is important now, more than ever, to advocate for bipartisan support and solutions to environmental loss.”
The CCO seeks to spread awareness about Oklahoma’s environment and scenic lands by promoting outdoor activities which promote community engagement. In addition, the organization strongly advocates for education on the issues impacting local wildlife and habitat and ways to engage in legislative action and policy advocacy.
The CCO contracts with one center-left and one center-right lobbyist to advocate for bipartisan solutions to sensitive issues. The nonprofit member groups of CCO have pushed for clean water, better public lands use and access and defeated legislation that would have significantly altered hunting, fishing, and public lands across Oklahoma.
Gregory Womack is a certified financial planner (CFP) and serves as the Principal & President of his company, Womack Investment Advisers, Inc., founded in 2000. He is also the co-founder of GreneCo which provides consulting services and works alongside landowners seeking to preserve the undeveloped real estate.
To support the Conservation Coalition of Oklahoma, please visit their website at https://oklahomaconservation.org/
To learn more about Gregory Womack, please visit his Linkedin profile.
