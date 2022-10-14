Parquet Marketing LLC Joins the Pledge 1% Movement and Pledges to Donate Time & Revenue to the Community and Charity Partners

PARQUET MARKETING LLC (DBA Parquet Development) announced today that it has joined Pledge 1%, a global movement to create a new normal for companies of all sizes and stages to have a positive social impact through their business. Parquet Development is joining over 12,000 companies around the world who have committed to Pledge 1% of either their product, profit, equity, and/or staff time to whatever charity of their choosing. Parquet Marketing is proud to announce its commitment to donate a percentage of its time (in the form of pro-bono Salesforce Development Services) and revenue to its preferred charity partners.

As a business, Parquet Development recognizes there are many ways to give back to the community and those in need. Alongside its Volunteer Time-Off (VTO) Policy and Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion, Parquet Development's membership with Pledge 1% will help further its contributions and social impact.

"As we continue to grow as a company, we're thrilled to grow our Social Impact program in parallel. Joining Pledge 1% is an exciting next step for us, but we certainly won't be stopping here," said Jessica Hope, Founder and Chief Executive Officer for Parquet Development.

Parquet Development is proud to join the Pledge 1% community and encourages other companies to take the pledge and leverage their business as a force for good.

To learn more about Parquet Development's program, visit our Social Impact page.

ABOUT PARQUET DEVELOPMENT

Parquet Development provides Salesforce Consulting services for businesses, delivering smart and efficient solutions for all Salesforce Products, from Marketing Cloud to CPQ.

PREFERRED CHARITY PARTNERS

Parquet Development is always open to and looking for new charity partners to work alongside, but its preferred charity partners for revenue donations are the Legal Defense Fund and the Innocence Project.

ABOUT PLEDGE 1%

Pledge 1% is a global movement that inspires, educates, and empowers every entrepreneur, company, and employee to be a force for good. Over 12,000 members in 100+ countries have used Pledge 1%'s flexible framework to ignite half a billion dollars in new philanthropy. To learn more about Pledge 1% and to take the pledge visit www.pledge1percent.org.

