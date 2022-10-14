Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,410 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,912 in the last 365 days.

Council President Albornoz to Hold Media Availability on Oct. 17 at 11 a.m.

MARYLAND, October 14 - For Immediate Release: Friday, October 14, 2022

Discussion will include next steps for implementing the Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan, information on the temporary Planning Board appointment process and the latest public health information


Rockville, Md., Oct. 14, 2022—On Monday, Oct. 17 at 11 a.m., Council President Gabe Albornoz will hold a media availability on Zoom to preview Tuesday’s Council meeting, discuss the temporary Montgomery County Planning Board appointment process and provide the latest public health information.  

Council President Albornoz will also discuss the Council’s upcoming vote on the Sectional Map Amendment for the Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan and associated zoning changes as well as legislation to expand 5G coverage for County residents to help bridge the digital divide. 

Montgomery County Health and Human Services Public Health Emergency Preparedness Manager Sean O’Donnell will join the media availability to provide a public health update. 

The media availability will be held via Zoom and is for credentialed members of the media.  

# # #

Release ID: 22-351
Media Contact: Lucia Jimenez 240-777-7832
Categories: Gabe Albornoz

You just read:

Council President Albornoz to Hold Media Availability on Oct. 17 at 11 a.m.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.