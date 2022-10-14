Council President Albornoz to Hold Media Availability on Oct. 17 at 11 a.m.

MARYLAND, October 14 - For Immediate Release: Friday, October 14, 2022

Discussion will include next steps for implementing the Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan, information on the temporary Planning Board appointment process and the latest public health information





Rockville, Md., Oct. 14, 2022—On Monday, Oct. 17 at 11 a.m., Council President Gabe Albornoz will hold a media availability on Zoom to preview Tuesday’s Council meeting, discuss the temporary Montgomery County Planning Board appointment process and provide the latest public health information.

Council President Albornoz will also discuss the Council’s upcoming vote on the Sectional Map Amendment for the Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan and associated zoning changes as well as legislation to expand 5G coverage for County residents to help bridge the digital divide.

Montgomery County Health and Human Services Public Health Emergency Preparedness Manager Sean O’Donnell will join the media availability to provide a public health update.

The media availability will be held via Zoom and is for credentialed members of the media.

