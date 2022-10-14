NAHQ Welcomes New CPHQs

The CPHQ credential demonstrates a commitment to advancing quality, safety and value.

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) is proud to announce the most recent recipients of the Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ) credential.

“Healthcare quality and safety professionals who earn the CPHQ credential have demonstrated knowledge, understanding, and application of the domains of healthcare quality and safety; they are prepared to make healthcare better,” said Jennifer Pitts, NAHQ’s vice president of programs, products, and certification. “We congratulate each of our CPHQ’s for demonstrating an ongoing commitment to excellence and lifelong learning, and a dedication to enhancing quality and patient safety.”

The following individuals join the ranks of nearly 14,000 individuals around the world who have earned the CPHQ:

Arizona

Sherry Addair, Waddell

Dirk Wristers, Tempe

California

Staci Anderson-Stokes, Clovis

Eric Bernier, Daly City

Ronn Gonzales, Roseville

Elizabeth Hernandez, Martinez

Jennifer Kim, Pasadena

Kristyn Larsen, Shingle Springs

Merna Mekhael, Culver City

Maria Carina Menjivar, Claremont

Rebecca Rodriguez, Salinas

Patricia Soltero Sanchez, Montebello

Mary Sullivan, San Francisco

Kelly Tirone, Santa Rosa

Troy Williams, San Mateo

Colorado

Denise Cartelli, Breckenridge

Jennifer Davis, Englewood

Amy Lavigne, Vail

Charlie Mathis, Denver

Elizabeth Simpson, Highlands Ranch

Elena Stout, Centennial

Florida

Alexandra Kirkland, Orlando

Heather Mirch, Leesburg

Lauren Morata, Lakeland

Jodi Mullen, Gainesville

Roshonda Phillips, Palatka

Crystal Wright, Deltona

Georgia

Meagan Duckworth, Jeffersonville

Carol Gelderman, Flowery Branch

Brian Hughes, Canton

Illinois

Terry Anderson, Roscoe

Justin Boese, Chicago

Helen Shih, Chicago

Indiana

Tamara Awald, Lakeville

Heather Clark, Newburgh

Michelle DeVries, Schererville

Iowa

Audrey Larson, Sioux City

Kansas

Eyinade Subair, Wichita

Kentucky

Tamara Bayless, Henderson

Kathi Ferguson, Hopkinsville

Anne Gibbs, Lebanon

Louisiana

Elizabeth Goforth, New Orleans

Maine

Jessica LaBree, Bangor

Maryland

Vishal Rajaram Mundlye, Lutherville-Timonium

Deborah Nelson, Frederick

Massachusetts

Catherine Giasson, Westfield

Amanda Gillis, Stoneham

Marianne Goodrow, Lawrence

Kelly Skinner, Walpole

Michigan

Stephanie Bowen, Williamston

Renee Brum, Durand

Leslie Johnson, Southgate

Jennifer Pagel, Grand Rapids

Minnesota

Alvina Brueggemann, St. Paul

Lana Stein, Shakopee

Missouri

Olivia Desmarais, Smithville

Carmen Kynard, Lees Summit

Alex Miller, Lees Summit

Sheila Richmeier, Kansas City

Maggie Richmond, Columbia

Montana

Kimberly Strohmeyer, Laurel

Cara Winscot, Helena

Nebraska

Amber Kavan, Prague

Jackie Krason, Lincoln

Denise Sabatka, Wahoo

Talya Shutt, Atkinson

Krista Trimble, Pender

New Hampshire

Katherine Reilly, Lee

New Jersey

Safaa Eid, Bayonne

Mitchell Gesinger, Marlton

Maeve Lopreiato, Oradell

Carol Newell, Sewell

New Mexico

Laura Yeck Hendrix, Albuquerque

Nancy Laster, Placitas

New York

Jolene Carotenuto, Canton

Michelle Elsener, White Plains

Maressa Patti, Delmar

April Peters, South Setauket

North Carolina

Dianna Amick, Kernersville

Angela Callicutt, Biscoe

McKenzie Duttman, Raleigh

Kristie Johnson, Greensboro

Lauren Leppert, Winston-Salem

Sabrina Morris, Fayetteville

Elisabeth Tucker, King

Ohio

Cathy Faulconer, Greenfield

Jana Gray, New Concord

Erin Henry, Elyria

Adriane Jungbluth-Jurcago, Brunswick

Glen Wernke, North Canton

Christine Yurik, Medina

Oklahoma

Michael Johnson, Jr., Bethany

Cheryl Mauldin, Tulsa

Oregon

Kendra Anderson, Eugene

Sarah Salisbury, Eugene

Pennsylvania

Rebekah Adams, Lancaster

Victoria Camp, Philadelphia

Ryan Kane, Pittsburgh

Denise Lyons, West Chester

Noelle McCartney, Glenside

Nouria Sharifi, Harrisburg

Stephanie Shellhammer, Ephrata

Allison Trowell, Lebanon

Rhode Island

Eric Pearlman, Warwick

South Carolina

Jennifer Donehue, Starr

South Dakota

Heather Brewster, Watertown

Tennessee

Dawn Draffin, Atoka

Texas

Richard Elliott, Austin

Noelle Gaughen, Austin

Corina McKiski, Big Spring

Paul Mullinix, Little Elm

Melissa Pierce, Austin

Katie Reed, Houston

Caylin Rice, Llano

Emily Tupa, Mansfield

Virginia

Rhiannon Killeen, Charlottesville

Washington

Nissa Buchanan, Camas

Chris Clavey, Seattle

Kori Cooper, Seattle

Mary Grimes, Kennewick

Marjorie Khorrami, Snohomish

Eric Lake, Lakewood

Patrick Ramos, SeaTac

Mallika Sharma, Lynnwood

Wisconsin

Hannah Vandertie, Sturgeon Bay

About NAHQ

The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) is the only organization dedicated to healthcare quality pros, defining the standard of excellence for the profession, and equipping professionals and organizations across the continuum of healthcare to meet these standards. NAHQ believes that to reduce variability in healthcare delivery, we must first reduce variability in healthcare quality competencies, so we focus our efforts on healthcare quality competencies and workforce development. NAHQ published the first and only Healthcare Quality Competency Framework and validated it twice in the market. We offer the only accredited certification in healthcare quality, the Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ), extensive educational programming, networking opportunities and career resources to help healthcare quality professionals enhance their competencies and their value. Learn more at NAHQ.org.