NAHQ Welcomes New CPHQs
The CPHQ credential demonstrates a commitment to advancing quality, safety and value.
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) is proud to announce the most recent recipients of the Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ) credential.
“Healthcare quality and safety professionals who earn the CPHQ credential have demonstrated knowledge, understanding, and application of the domains of healthcare quality and safety; they are prepared to make healthcare better,” said Jennifer Pitts, NAHQ’s vice president of programs, products, and certification. “We congratulate each of our CPHQ’s for demonstrating an ongoing commitment to excellence and lifelong learning, and a dedication to enhancing quality and patient safety.”
The following individuals join the ranks of nearly 14,000 individuals around the world who have earned the CPHQ:
Arizona
Sherry Addair, Waddell
Dirk Wristers, Tempe
California
Staci Anderson-Stokes, Clovis
Eric Bernier, Daly City
Ronn Gonzales, Roseville
Elizabeth Hernandez, Martinez
Jennifer Kim, Pasadena
Kristyn Larsen, Shingle Springs
Merna Mekhael, Culver City
Maria Carina Menjivar, Claremont
Rebecca Rodriguez, Salinas
Patricia Soltero Sanchez, Montebello
Mary Sullivan, San Francisco
Kelly Tirone, Santa Rosa
Troy Williams, San Mateo
Colorado
Denise Cartelli, Breckenridge
Jennifer Davis, Englewood
Amy Lavigne, Vail
Charlie Mathis, Denver
Elizabeth Simpson, Highlands Ranch
Elena Stout, Centennial
Florida
Alexandra Kirkland, Orlando
Heather Mirch, Leesburg
Lauren Morata, Lakeland
Jodi Mullen, Gainesville
Roshonda Phillips, Palatka
Crystal Wright, Deltona
Georgia
Meagan Duckworth, Jeffersonville
Carol Gelderman, Flowery Branch
Brian Hughes, Canton
Illinois
Terry Anderson, Roscoe
Justin Boese, Chicago
Helen Shih, Chicago
Indiana
Tamara Awald, Lakeville
Heather Clark, Newburgh
Michelle DeVries, Schererville
Iowa
Audrey Larson, Sioux City
Kansas
Eyinade Subair, Wichita
Kentucky
Tamara Bayless, Henderson
Kathi Ferguson, Hopkinsville
Anne Gibbs, Lebanon
Louisiana
Elizabeth Goforth, New Orleans
Maine
Jessica LaBree, Bangor
Maryland
Vishal Rajaram Mundlye, Lutherville-Timonium
Deborah Nelson, Frederick
Massachusetts
Catherine Giasson, Westfield
Amanda Gillis, Stoneham
Marianne Goodrow, Lawrence
Kelly Skinner, Walpole
Michigan
Stephanie Bowen, Williamston
Renee Brum, Durand
Leslie Johnson, Southgate
Jennifer Pagel, Grand Rapids
Minnesota
Alvina Brueggemann, St. Paul
Lana Stein, Shakopee
Missouri
Olivia Desmarais, Smithville
Carmen Kynard, Lees Summit
Alex Miller, Lees Summit
Sheila Richmeier, Kansas City
Maggie Richmond, Columbia
Montana
Kimberly Strohmeyer, Laurel
Cara Winscot, Helena
Nebraska
Amber Kavan, Prague
Jackie Krason, Lincoln
Denise Sabatka, Wahoo
Talya Shutt, Atkinson
Krista Trimble, Pender
New Hampshire
Katherine Reilly, Lee
New Jersey
Safaa Eid, Bayonne
Mitchell Gesinger, Marlton
Maeve Lopreiato, Oradell
Carol Newell, Sewell
New Mexico
Laura Yeck Hendrix, Albuquerque
Nancy Laster, Placitas
New York
Jolene Carotenuto, Canton
Michelle Elsener, White Plains
Maressa Patti, Delmar
April Peters, South Setauket
North Carolina
Dianna Amick, Kernersville
Angela Callicutt, Biscoe
McKenzie Duttman, Raleigh
Kristie Johnson, Greensboro
Lauren Leppert, Winston-Salem
Sabrina Morris, Fayetteville
Elisabeth Tucker, King
Ohio
Cathy Faulconer, Greenfield
Jana Gray, New Concord
Erin Henry, Elyria
Adriane Jungbluth-Jurcago, Brunswick
Glen Wernke, North Canton
Christine Yurik, Medina
Oklahoma
Michael Johnson, Jr., Bethany
Cheryl Mauldin, Tulsa
Oregon
Kendra Anderson, Eugene
Sarah Salisbury, Eugene
Pennsylvania
Rebekah Adams, Lancaster
Victoria Camp, Philadelphia
Ryan Kane, Pittsburgh
Denise Lyons, West Chester
Noelle McCartney, Glenside
Nouria Sharifi, Harrisburg
Stephanie Shellhammer, Ephrata
Allison Trowell, Lebanon
Rhode Island
Eric Pearlman, Warwick
South Carolina
Jennifer Donehue, Starr
South Dakota
Heather Brewster, Watertown
Tennessee
Dawn Draffin, Atoka
Texas
Richard Elliott, Austin
Noelle Gaughen, Austin
Corina McKiski, Big Spring
Paul Mullinix, Little Elm
Melissa Pierce, Austin
Katie Reed, Houston
Caylin Rice, Llano
Emily Tupa, Mansfield
Virginia
Rhiannon Killeen, Charlottesville
Washington
Nissa Buchanan, Camas
Chris Clavey, Seattle
Kori Cooper, Seattle
Mary Grimes, Kennewick
Marjorie Khorrami, Snohomish
Eric Lake, Lakewood
Patrick Ramos, SeaTac
Mallika Sharma, Lynnwood
Wisconsin
Hannah Vandertie, Sturgeon Bay
About NAHQ
The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) is the only organization dedicated to healthcare quality pros, defining the standard of excellence for the profession, and equipping professionals and organizations across the continuum of healthcare to meet these standards. NAHQ believes that to reduce variability in healthcare delivery, we must first reduce variability in healthcare quality competencies, so we focus our efforts on healthcare quality competencies and workforce development. NAHQ published the first and only Healthcare Quality Competency Framework and validated it twice in the market. We offer the only accredited certification in healthcare quality, the Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ), extensive educational programming, networking opportunities and career resources to help healthcare quality professionals enhance their competencies and their value. Learn more at NAHQ.org.
