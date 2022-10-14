Brighter Days Ahead Empowers Survivors on World Trauma Day
HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In observance of World Trauma Day, wealth strategist and coach Demetris “Dee” Curry empowers trauma survivors in her new book and journal entitled “Brighter Days Ahead”.
World Trauma Day, observed on October 17 each year, raises awareness about trauma and its effects. The day is also designed to educate individuals on how to effectively deal with trauma.
In “Brighter Days Ahead”, Demetris details several traumatic events she endured in her life and how she used those events to make her stronger.
“I've been through so many things in life, positive and negative, that molded me into who I am now,” Demetris explained. “I can give a full perspective on everything I went through to show people they can come out on the other side of whatever they are going through, and there are brighter days ahead.”
Demetris uses “Brighter Days Ahead” as a tool to shows others who have experienced trauma that they are not alone and can successfully overcome their traumatic experiences. The book serves as a catalyst to jumpstart the healing and growth process for survivors of trauma.
“Brighter Days Ahead was created to help others move in a forward direction by shifting our perception of what hard times are about and how that moment makes us stronger and wiser,” Demetris said.
The book also includes an area for journaling following each chapter for the reader to fully immerse in a reflective process throughout the reading experience, which has a wide range of mental, physical, and emotional benefits according to PositivePsychology.com.
“Brighter Days Ahead is all about overcoming and becoming,” Demetris said. “I want readers to understand where you come from in no way determines where you’re going. It’s time to reclaim your life.”
Brighter Days Ahead is currently available for pre-sale at www.DemetrisCurry.com and via Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Books-A-Million sites. The book officially launches November 15, 2022.
