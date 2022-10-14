Christopher Kiblin Takes Over Las Vegas For Gainescon Movie Awards With His Trending Podcast
EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Hustle, a podcast hosted by renowned showrunner Christopher Kiblin, sponsoring the GainesCon, a film festival geared to the diversity and wonderment of the independent Action Sci-Fi and Fantasy filmmaker, to be held by the end of 2022. The 50-year-old influencer aims to use his podcast as a platform that enables individuals to share their unique life experiences with audiences around the globe.
Real Hustle Podcast inspires listeners and viewers with real stories of influential people. The show has gained a sudden surge in followers over the years and is becoming popular by the overwhelming response from its audience. It gives voice to the inspirational and motivational real-life struggles of people with different life experiences in front of its spectators. Christopher Kiblin invites influential personalities, motivational speakers, and celebrities to shed some light on their hustle and how they became successful in his podcasts.
Christopher Kiblin started as an Area Branch Manager but is now one of the finest creators in the digital space to share the experiences of successful personalities belonging to various fields, hence the creation of the Real Hustle Podcast. After years of running the show, Chris aims to make a significant change in his career, and for that, he opts for collaboration with GainesCon, created by Barry Gaines, which is bestowed onto filmmakers who demonstrate the most dynamic form of storytelling.
Over the years, Chris has invited many big names, including Comedian Tim Wilkens, Producer Patrick Rivera, Richard Siegelman, and producer Asif Akbar. Sharing their life experiences motivated many listeners, making it important for Real Hustle to have a more prominent voice for determined individuals who have achieved great success with their consistency and dedication in life. The winner of 2022 GainesCon will be interviewed by Christopher Kiblin on Real Hustle podcast.
Christopher Kiblin
