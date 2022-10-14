Submit Release
Board of Pesticides Control PFAS Training Session

MAINE, October 21 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: October 21, 2022

Start Time: 1:00 PM

Location: Deering Building, Rm. 101, Augusta, ME

This session will begin at 1:00 PM and will be a hybrid session in Rm. 101 of the Deering Building at 90 Blossom Lane in Augusta. Attendees may participate remotely through the Microsoft Teams link at the top of the regular Board meeting agenda

Name: Megan Patterson

Phone: 207-287-2731

