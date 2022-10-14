HAVN LIFE ANNOUNCES BOARD AND MANAGEMENT CHANGES

HAVN Life Sciences Inc (CSE:HAVN)

HENDERSON, BC, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: HAVN) (OTC: HAVLF) (FSE: 5NP) (the “Company” or “HAVN Life”) announces the departure of Mr. Gary Leong and Mr. Gordon Clissold as directors on the Board of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Clissold is also departing as CFO of the Company. With Mr. Clissold’s departure, Mr. Tim Moore, Chairman, and CEO assumes the role of Interim CFO.

Joining the Board are Mr. Alexzander Samuelsson and Dr. Ivan Casselman.

The Company expresses its appreciation for Mr. Clissold and Mr. Leong’s service and wishes them well in future endeavors.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Tim Moore

Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board



About HAVN Life Sciences Inc.

HAVN Life Sciences is a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for the creation of APIs, the development of natural health products, and innovative therapies to support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind. Through its research division, HAVN Labs, the company has developed an end-to-end supply chain of GMP naturally derived psychedelic compounds for research that will define the future of modern medicine. With its new line of natural health products, HAVN Life offers a full range of high-quality mushroom and plant extracts that help boost immune function, reduce inflammation and support a healthy lifestyle.

Contact:

Investor Relations: ir@havnlife.com

Media: pr@havnlife.com

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release.