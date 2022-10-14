Smart Token Labs enables Cool Cat and World of Women derivative NFTs for Devcon VI attendees in Bogota

The themed NFTs include Devcon VI branding and are available to verified ticket holders, with future royalties to be split with charities

/EIN News/ -- SYDNEY, Australia, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Token Labs has used its BrandExtender derivative NFT solution to create a unique NFT offering for 6,000 attendees at Devcon VI in Bogota this week.



Each attendee has the opportunity to dress up a Cool Cat or World of Women NFT in Devcon VI branded outfits and other items and mint the NFT as a fully on chain derivative based on the original Cool Cat or WoW.

The NFTs are being offered to attendees as part of Permissionless Perks which is an open platform for 3rd parties to provide perks or offers to verified ticket holders based on ticket attestations .

“We’ve been delighted to be involved in the delivery of Permissionless Perks via cryptographic ticket attestations and BrandConnector.io ,” said Victor Zhang, Co-founder and CEO of Smart Token Labs. “We thought it was only fitting that we deliver a special perk of our own to Devcon VI attendees. That comes in the form of Devcon VI branded derivatives based on two amazing NFT collections and, specifically, four individual Cool Cat and World of Women NFTs that are owned by STL.”

To claim the NFT derivatives, attendees must prove they are a ticket holder via a ticket attestation.

On entering the online Suit Up website, they can dress their derivative in a range of different outfits and mint it on-chain. The ticket holder pays gas fees, but the NFT itself is provided at no cost.

Future royalties from secondary sales will be split between Devcon, Devcon ticket holders and STL at 3%, 2% and 1% respectively. Devcon and STL would donate the royalties to charities or projects that support the Ethereum community.

The NFT suit up art work was developed in collaboration with WeDiscover a product, design and creative agency based out of Sydney.

ABOUT SMART TOKEN LABS

Smart Token Labs is creating a new standard for a tokenized future. Since 2017, it has been building two core bridges to this future: AlphaWallet, an open source mobile NFT wallet, and TokenScript, a new framework for token composability and interoperability. BrandConnector is an advanced token gating solution based on the open source TokenScript framework.

Media Contact:

Isaiah Jackson

Howl Labs

e: isaiah@howl.xyz

t: 805 674 7348

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2eeeb896-c143-48a9-9c0d-a33d50e63b0c