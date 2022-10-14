EnviroSense® Paper Blister™ Pre-qualified for How2Recycle® Labeling

/EIN News/ -- HARTSVILLE, S.C., Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How2Recycle has been the gold standard of on-product labeling for recyclability since 2008. Sonoco Alloyd has been pre-qualified to carry the How2Recycle label on the EnviroSense ® PaperBlister™ packag e . The PaperBlister has been embraced by manufacturers, customers and consumers since its debut in 2019. The product has won multiple awards in recent years for smart design and innovative, sustainable features. The How2Recycle pre-qualification is the latest sustainable achievement for the PaperBlister™ and will allow Sonoco to continue helping brands meet their sustainability goals and expand on products’ curbside recyclability.



The PaperBlister package is all paper, plastic-free, made entirely from renewable resources and can be fully recycled into the paper stream unlike traditional plastic blisters. How2Recycle labels help customers and consumers understand the difference in lookalike packaging, as well as what can be recycled, and how.

“This is an incredible step forward for Sonoco as we work to increase our recycling and relevant on-pack claims by 2025,” said Sonoco Global Environmental, Sustainability, and Technical Services Vice President Elizabeth Rhue. “Getting pre-qualified for How2Recycle saves time, money and effort for testing, and it allows our customers to take their packaging straight from development to How2Recycle to request use of their label,” said Rhue.

How2Recycle pre-qualification helps clearly communicate products’ recyclability designation with a specific label. Final designations are subject to change based on things like product application and final packaging design; however, companies can make initial design and material purchases with their prequalified status. Companies must also be How2Recycle members to use the How2Recyle on-product label.

How2Recycle is the first standardized label system that allows companies to accurately track and measure the recyclability of packaging. The on-pack labeling was created to provide consistent and transparent recycling information for US and Canada consumers. Visit https://how2recycle.info/ for more information and to learn more about the EnviroSense® PaperBlister™, visit sonoco.com/product/envirosense-paperblister-packaging .

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE:SON) is a global provider of packaging products. With net sales of approximately $5.6 billion in 2021, the Company has approximately 22,000 employees working in more than 300 operations around the world, serving some of the world’s best-known brands. With our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life., Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, and a better world, for our customers, employees and communities. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 2022 as well as being included in Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies for the fourth consecutive year. For more information on the Company, visit our website at www.sonoco.com .

About How2Recycle

The How2Recycle® label is a U.S. and Canada-based standardized labeling system that clearly communicates recycling instructions to the public. Over 275 brand owners and retailers are members of How2Recycle, and tens of thousands of products carry the How2Recycle label in the marketplace. How2Recycle is a project of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition®, a membership-based group that brings together business, educational institutions, and government agencies to collectively broaden the understanding of packaging sustainability and develop meaningful improvements for packaging solutions. How2Recycle and Sustainable Packaging Coalition are a part of GreenBlue, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Charlottesville, Virginia, United States. For more information, follow us on Twitter @How2Recycle or go to our website at www.How2Recycle.info . Companies interested in joining How2Recycle can visit http://how2recycle.info/join for more information or contact how2recycle@greenblue.org .

