Hingham Savings Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- HINGHAM, Mass., Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS (NASDAQ: HIFS), announced third quarter results for 2022.



Earnings

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $10,499,000 or $4.89 per share basic and $4.77 per share diluted, as compared to $14,012,000 or $6.54 per share basic and $6.36 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank’s annualized return on average equity for the third quarter of 2022 was 11.07%, and the annualized return on average assets was 1.05%, as compared to 16.57% and 1.85% for the same period in 2021. Net income per share (diluted) for the third quarter of 2022 decreased by 25% over the same period in 2021.

Core net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which represents net income excluding the after-tax gains and losses on securities, both realized and unrealized, was $14,491,000 or $6.75 per share basic and $6.58 per share diluted, as compared to $14,010,000 or $6.54 per share basic and $6.36 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank’s annualized core return on average equity for the third quarter of 2022 was 15.28%, and the annualized core return on average assets was 1.45%, as compared to 16.56% and 1.85% for the same period in 2021. Core net income per share (diluted) for the third quarter of 2022 increased by 3% over the same period in 2021.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $25,554,000 or $11.92 per share basic and $11.60 per share diluted, as compared to $50,784,000 or $23.72 per share basic and $23.09 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank’s annualized return on average equity for the first nine months of 2022 was 9.18%, and the annualized return on average assets was 0.91%, as compared to 21.16% and 2.33% for the same period in 2021. Net income per share (diluted) for the first nine months of 2022 decreased by 50% over the same period in 2021.

Core net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, which represents net income excluding the after-tax gains and losses on securities, both realized and unrealized, and the after-tax gains on the disposal of fixed assets, was $44,856,000 or $20.92 per share basic and $20.36 per share diluted, as compared to $41,530,000 or $19.40 per share basic and $18.88 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank’s annualized core return on average equity for the first nine months of 2022 was 16.11%, and the annualized core return on average assets was 1.60%, as compared to 17.31% and 1.90% for the same period in 2021. Core net income per share (diluted) for the first nine months of 2022 increased by 8% over the same period in 2021.

See Page 9 for a Non-GAAP reconciliation between net income and core net income. In calculating core net income, the Bank did not make any adjustments other than those relating to after-tax gains and losses on equity securities, realized and unrealized and after-tax gains on the disposal of fixed assets.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased to $4.062 billion at September 30, 2022, representing 25% annualized growth year-to-date and 28% growth from September 30, 2021.

Net loans increased to $3.563 billion at September 30, 2022, representing 25% annualized growth year-to-date and 27% growth from September 30, 2021. Growth slowed significantly in the third quarter and was concentrated in multifamily assets in the Bank’s commercial real estate portfolio.

Total deposits, including wholesale deposits, increased to $2.589 billion at September 30, 2022, representing 11% annualized growth year-to-date and 7% growth from September 30, 2021. Total retail and business deposits increased to $1.893 billion at September 30, 2022, representing 14% annualized growth year-to-date and 12% growth from September 30, 2021. Non-interest-bearing deposits, included in retail and business deposits, increased to $418.8 million at September 30, 2022, representing 10% annualized growth year-to-date and 14% growth from September 30, 2021. During the first nine months of 2022, the Bank continued to focus on growing its base of non-interest bearing commercial deposits, implemented special time deposit offerings, and used wholesale funds to help fund the strong loan growth experienced during the period.

Book value per share was $175.52 as of September 30, 2022, representing 8% annualized growth year-to-date and 10% growth from September 30, 2021. In addition to the increase in book value per share, the Bank has declared $3.07 in dividends per share since September 30, 2021, including a special dividend of $0.75 per share declared during the fourth quarter of 2021. The Bank increased its regular dividend per share in each of the last four quarters.

On September 28, 2022, the Bank’s Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents an increase of 3% over the previous regular quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share. The dividend will be paid on November 9, 2022 to stockholders of record as of November 1, 2022. This will be the Bank’s 115th consecutive quarterly dividend and the Bank has consistently increased regular quarterly cash dividends over the last twenty-seven years. The Bank has also declared special cash dividends in each of the last twenty-seven years, typically in the fourth quarter.

The Bank sets the level of the special dividend based on the Bank’s capital requirements and the prospective return on other capital allocation options. This may result in special dividends, if any, significantly above or below the regular quarterly dividend. Future regular and special dividends will be considered by the Board of Directors on a quarterly basis.

Operational Performance Metrics

The net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 decreased 72 basis points to 2.76%, as compared to 3.48% for the same period last year. The net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 decreased 41 basis points to 3.08%, as compared to 3.49% for the same period last year. In the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and to a lesser extent, in the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Bank experienced an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, including retail and commercial deposits and wholesale funding, when compared to the same periods in the prior year. This was combined with a decline in the yield on interest-earning assets, driven primarily by a lower yield on loans, partially offset by an increase in the interest on excess reserves held at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock dividends.

Key credit and operational metrics remained satisfactory in the third quarter. At September 30, 2022, non-performing assets totaled 0.02% of total assets, compared to 0.01% at December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021. Non-performing loans as a percentage of the total loan portfolio totaled 0.02% at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.01% at December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021.

The Bank recorded $50,000 of net recoveries for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $1,000 of net charge-offs for the same period last year.

The Bank did not own any foreclosed property on September 30, 2022, December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021.

The efficiency ratio, as defined on page 4 below, increased to 24.98% for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to 21.29% for the same period last year. Operating expenses as a percentage of average assets fell to 0.69% in the third quarter of 2022, as compared to 0.74% for the same period last year. The Bank remains focused on reducing waste through an ongoing process of continuous improvement and standard work that supports operational leverage.

These operational metrics reflect the Bank’s disciplined focus on credit quality and expense management.

Chairman Robert H. Gaughen Jr. stated, “Returns on equity and assets were modest in the third quarter of 2022 and should be viewed in the context of the continuing pressure on the net interest margin as the Bank’s balance sheet adjusts to significantly higher short-term interest rates. Such adjustments are particularly challenging for our business model. During such periods, we remain focused on careful capital allocation, defensive underwriting and disciplined cost control – the building blocks for compounding shareholder capital through all stages of the economic cycle. These remain constant, regardless of the macroeconomic environment in which we operate.”

The Bank’s quarterly financial results are summarized in the earnings release, but shareholders are encouraged to read the Bank’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are generally available several weeks after the earnings release. The Bank expects to file Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 with the FDIC on or about November 4, 2022.

Incorporated in 1834, Hingham Institution for Savings is one of America’s oldest banks. The Bank maintains offices in Boston, Nantucket, and Washington, D.C., and provides commercial mortgage and banking services in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The Bank’s shares of common stock are listed and traded on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol HIFS.





HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS

Selected Financial Ratios

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2022 2021 2022 (Unaudited) Key Performance Ratios Return on average assets (1) 1.85 % 1.05 % 2.33 % 0.91 % Return on average equity (1) 16.57 11.07 21.16 9.18 Core return on average assets (1) (5) 1.85 1.45 1.90 1.60 Core return on average equity (1) (5) 16.56 15.28 17.31 16.11 Interest rate spread (1) (2) 3.42 2.55 3.41 2.94 Net interest margin (1) (3) 3.48 2.76 3.49 3.08 Operating expenses to average assets (1) 0.74 0.69 0.75 0.69 Efficiency ratio (4) 21.29 24.98 21.56 22.65 Average equity to average assets 11.20 9.48 11.00 9.92 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-

bearing liabilities 128.29 123.53 127.30 124.71





September 30,

2021 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2022 (Unaudited) Asset Quality Ratios Allowance for loan losses/total loans 0.68 % 0.68 % 0.68 % Allowance for loan losses/non-performing loans 5,297.80



4,784.78 3,336.25



Non-performing loans/total loans 0.01 0.01 0.02 Non-performing loans/total assets 0.01 0.01 0.02 Non-performing assets/total assets 0.01 0.01 0.02 Share Related Book value per share $ 159.03 $ 165.52 $ 175.52 Market value per share $ 336.70 $ 419.88 $ 251.11 Shares outstanding at end of period 2,142,400 2,142,400 2,145,400





(1 ) Annualized. (2 ) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (3 ) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4 ) The efficiency ratio represents total operating expenses, divided by the sum of net interest income and total other income (loss), excluding gain (loss) on equity securities, net and gain on disposal of fixed assets. (5 ) Non-GAAP measurements that represent return on average assets and return on average equity, excluding the after-tax gain (loss) on equity securities, net, and the after-tax gain on disposal of fixed assets.





HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share amounts) September 30,

2021 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 5,711 $ 5,428 $ 6,682 Federal Reserve and other short-term investments 213,442 265,733 320,346 Cash and cash equivalents 219,153 271,161 327,028 CRA investment 9,395 9,306 8,212 Other marketable equity securities 72,702 79,167 64,062 Equity securities, at fair value 82,097 88,473 72,274 Securities available for sale, at fair value 5 — — Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 3,500 3,500 3,500 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 18,908 29,908 44,716 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $19,231

at September 30, 2021, $20,431 at December 31, 2021

and $24,388 at September 30, 2022 2,800,477 2,999,096 3,562,745 Bank-owned life insurance 12,901 12,980 13,232 Premises and equipment, net 15,476 15,825 17,213 Accrued interest receivable 5,270 5,467 6,380 Deferred income tax asset, net — — 4,918 Other assets 7,042 4,755 10,108 Total assets $ 3,164,829 $ 3,431,165 $ 4,062,114





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,049,930 $ 2,003,717 $ 2,169,763 Non-interest-bearing deposits 366,398 389,148 418,753 Total deposits 2,416,328 2,392,865 2,588,516 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 390,000 665,000 1,075,000 Mortgagors’ escrow accounts 8,683 9,183 11,764 Accrued interest payable 179 198 2,536 Deferred income tax liability, net 1,206 536 — Other liabilities 7,717 8,771 7,740 Total liabilities 2,824,113 3,076,553 3,685,556 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $1.00 par value,

2,500,000 shares authorized, none issued — — — Common stock, $1.00 par value, 5,000,000 shares

authorized; 2,142,400 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2021 and 2,145,400 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 2,142 2,142 2,145 Additional paid-in capital 12,722 12,728 12,914 Undivided profits 325,852 339,742 361,499 Total stockholders’ equity 340,716 354,612 376,558 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,164,829 $ 3,431,165 $ 4,062,114





HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS

Consolidated Statements of Income

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2022 2021 2022 (Unaudited) Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 27,303 $ 34,209 $ 80,267 $ 96,375 Debt securities 33 33 51 99 Equity securities 171 492 562 1,036 Federal Reserve and other short-term investments 78 1,660 184 2,289 Total interest and dividend income 27,585 36,394 81,064 99,799 Interest expense: Deposits 1,551 4,483 5,350 8,089 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank advances 202 4,608 858 6,531 Total interest expense 1,753 9,091 6,208 14,620 Net interest income 25,832 27,303 74,856 85,179 Provision for loan losses 1,000 301 1,828 3,908 Net interest income, after provision for loan losses 24,832 27,002 73,028 81,271 Other income (loss): Customer service fees on deposits 181 141 554 456 Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 79 82 244 252 Gain (loss) on equity securities, net 2 (5,117 ) 9,715 (24,756 ) Gain on disposal of fixed assets — — 2,337 — Miscellaneous 24 21 60 67 Total other income (loss) 286 (4,873 ) 12,910 (23,981 ) Operating expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 3,437 4,172 10,422 11,678 Occupancy and equipment 351 339 1,082 1,028 Data processing 489 691 1,432 1,953 Deposit insurance 231 546 681 1,347 Foreclosure and related 24 18 (51 ) 5 Marketing 195 246 423 752 Other general and administrative 833 869 2,333 2,706 Total operating expenses 5,560 6,881 16,322 19,469 Income before income taxes 19,558 15,248 69,616 37,821 Income tax provision 5,546 4,749 18,832 12,267 Net income $ 14,012 $ 10,499 $ 50,784 $ 25,554 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.53 $ 0.61 $ 1.53 $ 1.77 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 2,142 2,145 2,141 2,144 Diluted 2,202 2,201 2,199 2,203 Earnings per share: Basic $ 6.54 $ 4.89 $ 23.72 $ 11.92 Diluted $ 6.36 $ 4.77 $ 23.09 $ 11.60





HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS

Net Interest Income Analysis





Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2022 AVERAGE BALANCE INTEREST YIELD/

RATE (8) AVERAGE BALANCE INTEREST YIELD/

RATE (8) (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Loans (1) (2) $ 2,693,457 $ 27,303 4.05 % $ 3,558,317 $ 34,209 3.85 % Securities (3) (4) 69,978 204 1.17 114,946 525 1.83 Federal Reserve and other short-term investments 202,685 78 0.15 285,832 1,660 2.32 Total interest-earning assets 2,966,120 27,585 3.72 3,959,095 36,394 3.68 Other assets 55,606 42,768 Total assets $ 3,021,726 $ 4,001,863 Interest-bearing deposits (5) $ 2,032,203 1,551 0.31 $ 2,174,098 4,483 0.82 Borrowed funds 279,796 202 0.29 1,030,979 4,608 1.79 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,311,999 1,753 0.30 3,205,077 9,091 1.13 Non-interest-bearing deposits 364,599 410,403 Other liabilities 6,812 7,092 Total liabilities 2,683,410 3,622,572 Stockholders’ equity 338,316 379,291 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,021,726 $ 4,001,863 Net interest income $ 25,832 $ 27,303 Weighted average spread 3.42 % 2.55 % Net interest margin (6) 3.48 % 2.76 % Average interest-earning assets to average

interest-bearing liabilities (7)



128.29



%



123.53



%





(1 ) Before allowance for loan losses. (2 ) Includes non-accrual loans. (3 ) Excludes the impact of the average net unrealized gain or loss on securities. (4 ) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank stock. (5 ) Includes mortgagors' escrow accounts. (6 ) Net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (7 ) Total interest-earning assets divided by total interest-bearing liabilities. (8 ) Annualized.





HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS

Net Interest Income Analysis

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2022 AVERAGE BALANCE INTEREST YIELD/

RATE (8) AVERAGE BALANCE INTEREST YIELD/

RATE (8) (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Loans (1) (2) $ 2,586,723 $ 80,267 4.14 % $ 3,330,511 $ 96,375 3.86 % Securities (3) (4) 66,478 613 1.23 106,481 1,135 1.42 Federal Reserve and other short-term investments 204,395 184 0.12 255,627 2,289 1.19 Total interest-earning assets 2,857,596 81,064 3.78 3,692,619 99,799 3.60 Other assets 51,469 47,707 Total assets $ 2,909,065 $ 3,740,326 Interest-bearing deposits (5) $ 1,962,300 5,350 0.36 $ 2,084,032 8,089 0.52 Borrowed funds 282,419 858 0.41 876,915 6,531 0.99 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,244,719 6,208 0.37 2,960,947 14,620 0.66 Non-interest-bearing deposits 337,507 400,848 Other liabilities 6,852 7,377 Total liabilities 2,589,078 3,369,172 Stockholders’ equity 319,987 371,154 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,909,065 $ 3,740,326 Net interest income $ 74,856 $ 85,179 Weighted average spread 3.41 % 2.94 % Net interest margin (6) 3.49 % 3.08 % Average interest-earning assets to average

interest-bearing liabilities (7) 127.30 % 124.71 %





(1 ) Before allowance for loan losses. (2 ) Includes non-accrual loans. (3 ) Excludes the impact of the average net unrealized gain or loss on securities. (4 ) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank stock. (5 ) Includes mortgagors' escrow accounts. (6 ) Net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (7 ) Total interest-earning assets divided by total interest-bearing liabilities. (8 ) Annualized.





HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

The table below presents the reconciliation between net income and core net income, a non-GAAP measurement that represents net income excluding the after-tax gain on equity securities, net, and after-tax gain on disposal of fixed assets.



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In thousands, unaudited) 2021 2022 2021 2022 Non-GAAP reconciliation: Net income $ 14,012 $ 10,499 $ 50,784 $ 25,554 (Gain) loss on equity securities, net (2 ) 5,117 (9,715 ) 24,756 Income tax expense (benefit) (1) — (1,125 ) 2,141 (5,454 ) Gain on disposal of fixed assets — — (2,337 ) — Income tax expense — — 657 — Core net income $ 14,010 $ 14,491 $ 41,530 $ 44,856

(1) The equity securities are held in a tax-advantaged subsidiary corporation. The income tax effect of the gain on equity securities, net, was calculated using the effective tax rate applicable to the subsidiary.

CONTACT: Patrick R. Gaughen, President and Chief Operating Officer (781) 783-1761