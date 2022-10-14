Province officially transitions to recovery phase

CANADA, October 14 - With power restoration efforts nearing completion, PEI EMO will now transition to the recovery phase of the provincial response to Hurricane Fiona.

As part of this recovery work, more resources from across the nation have begun to arrive on PEI this week to help with non-urgent cleanup of the Island’s landscape.

To support provincial recovery efforts, six provinces will be providing Prince Edward Island with over 100 specialized workers and equipment from Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and New Brunswick. Resources from the following provinces were the first to arrive:

Manitoba has assigned 15 emergency support personnel, such as chainsaw certified staff, along equipment and personal protective equipment from Manitoba Parks and the Office of the Fire Commissioner.

Ontario’s delegation includes over 20 crews with various equipment and will be supported by team leaders.

New Brunswick will be arriving with a 12-member crew of certified chainsaw operators from the Department of Natural Resources.

British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Alberta have expressed a commitment to send resources and equipment. Additional resources are expected to arrive in the coming weeks to help support continued recovery operations.

Crew members from responding provinces will arrive on a staggered scheduled over several weeks. Alongside the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, as well as provincial park staff, they will play a key role in cleaning up large debris, and rebuilding the damaged natural environments across the Island.

The Province of Prince Edward Island would like to extend sincere gratitude and recognize the assistance of provinces and their expert staff who have responded to our request for mutual aid.

As residents continue with their personal recovery efforts, supports remain available to residents for debris removal and social financial assistance.

Island individuals, households, not-for-profit community organizations, and small businesses may also access the deductible-free provincial disaster financial assistance program for non-insurable losses.

PEI EMO wishes to remind residents to keep safety in mind when clearing personal property and to practice safe chainsaw use. With the forecasted weekend weather, curbside and loose debris may be displaced onto sidewalks and Island roadways. Please continue to be vigilant of your environment for any public safety hazards like large or loose debris and to keep a safe distance from work crews at all times.

