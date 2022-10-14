Submit Release
Free Fiona debris clean-up programs extended

CANADA, October 14 - As Islanders continue clean-up efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, the Province of Prince Edward Island is extending its supports for the free disposal of waste and debris.

Island Waste Management Corporation (IWMC) will be waiving drop-off fees for clients disposing of food spoiled due to the power outages and storm debris until Saturday, October 29, 2022. For more information, visit IWMC

Additionally, debris pits for the disposal of fallen trees and branches will remain open until Saturday, October 29. There are 18 pits across the island open daily 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. View map.

April Gallant
Department of Transportation and Infrastructure
902-368-5112
aldgallant@gov.pe.ca

