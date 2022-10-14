Secretary Cardona Announces Educators and a Parent Leader on Board to Oversee the Nation’s Report Card

WASHINGTON—Today, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced the newest appointments to the National Assessment Governing Board, which oversees the country’s only ongoing, nationally representative assessment of student achievement. The newest board members include a fourth-grade teacher, an eighth-grade teacher, a high school principal, and a parent leader. Former North Carolina Gov. Bev Perdue is also reappointed as Board Chair.

The 26-member governing board is responsible for deciding which subjects the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) assesses, determining assessment content, setting achievement levels that describe student performance, and pursuing new ways to make NAEP results useful and meaningful to the public. Although the Board operates independently, the National Assessment of Educational Progress Authorization Act calls for members to be appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Education.

“Decisions about how we measure student progress and the future of important tools like the Nation’s Report Card must be informed by the voices of parents, educators, and school leaders,” said Secretary Cardona. “The appointees announced today offer decades of combined experience working directly with students, families, and educators and command tremendous respect in their communities. As we work to help students catch up in the classroom and fully recover from the pandemic, I’m confident that their diverse perspectives will be assets to the National Assessment Governing Board.”

“After the disruptions of the pandemic, it is more important than ever to help the public understand whether students are making academic progress. The Governing Board is privileged to welcome these distinguished leaders working with students and families across the country to help shape the future of the Nation’s Report Card,” said Executive Director of the Governing Board Lesley Muldoon.

The terms of the Governing Board appointees—three new Board members and one reappointed member—officially began on Oct. 1, 2022, and will end on Sept. 30, 2026.

The Governing Board members appointed and the roles they represent on the Board are: