$ 1,294.43+ Mn Thyroid Ablation Devices Market Size to Grow at 10.6% CAGR, Globally, by 2030

Thyroid Ablation Devices Market Size

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Thyroid Ablation Devices Market by Type (Image-guided Ablation, Radiofrequency Ablation, Microwave Ablation, and Others), Application (Thyroid Cancer, and Thyroid Nodules), and End User (H Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cancer Specialty Centers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021โ€“2030." According to the report, the global thyroid ablation devices industry generated $472.8 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1.29 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2030.Rise in prevalence of thyroid cancer and thyroid nodules and demand for minimally invasive procedures, drive the growth of the global thyroid ablation devices market.๐“๐ก๐ฒ๐ซ๐จ๐ข๐ ๐€๐›๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ - 2030The global thyroid ablation devices market size was valued at $472.79 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,294.43 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.6%. Growth of the global thyroid ablation devices market is majorly driven by increase in prevalence of thyroid cancer and thyroid nodules; increase in demand of minimally invasive surgeries; and increase in availability of new technologically advanced products for the thyroid ablation. Therefore, these aforementioned factors increase the use of thyroid ablation, which drives the growth of the thyroid ablation devices market. According to the American Cancer Society's (ACS) publications, Cancer Facts & Figures 2021 and Cancer Facts & Figures 2020, an estimated 44,280 adults (12,150 men and 32,130 women) in the U.S. were diagnosed with thyroid cancer. The surgeries were carried out only in emergency cases.Manufacturing activities for thyroid ablation devices were stopped partially or completely due to lockdown restrictions. Shortage of workforce and raw material supply also presented challenges in manufacturing.By application, the thyroid cancer segment was the major contributor in 2020, and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of thyroid cancer globally. However, thyroid nodules are also anticipated to witness growth as often nodules are observed with the thyroid cancer simukatneously.On the basis of end user, the hospitals and clinics segment dominated the market in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, owing advanced medical equipment along with specialized medical and technical staff. In addition, bigger hospitals & clinic, offer more specialized treatments and services for patient to admit for overnight stays. Further, many patients prefer to get treatment in a hospital for better results of the surgery. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.0% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in prevalence of thyroid nodules and thyroid cancer, and rising demand of ablation procedure. 