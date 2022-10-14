$ 1,294.43+ Mn Thyroid Ablation Devices Market Size to Grow at 10.6% CAGR, Globally, by 2030
EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Thyroid Ablation Devices Market by Type (Image-guided Ablation, Radiofrequency Ablation, Microwave Ablation, and Others), Application (Thyroid Cancer, and Thyroid Nodules), and End User (H Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cancer Specialty Centers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global thyroid ablation devices industry generated $472.8 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1.29 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2030.
Rise in prevalence of thyroid cancer and thyroid nodules and demand for minimally invasive procedures, drive the growth of the global thyroid ablation devices market.
𝐓𝐡𝐲𝐫𝐨𝐢𝐝 𝐀𝐛𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 - 2030
The global thyroid ablation devices market size was valued at $472.79 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,294.43 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.6%. Growth of the global thyroid ablation devices market is majorly driven by increase in prevalence of thyroid cancer and thyroid nodules; increase in demand of minimally invasive surgeries; and increase in availability of new technologically advanced products for the thyroid ablation. Therefore, these aforementioned factors increase the use of thyroid ablation, which drives the growth of the thyroid ablation devices market. According to the American Cancer Society's (ACS) publications, Cancer Facts & Figures 2021 and Cancer Facts & Figures 2020, an estimated 44,280 adults (12,150 men and 32,130 women) in the U.S. were diagnosed with thyroid cancer.
𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-19 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:
The Covid-19 pandemic impacted the global thyroid ablation devices market negatively as the demand for these devices reduced due to postponement of non-elective surgeries. The surgeries were carried out only in emergency cases.
Manufacturing activities for thyroid ablation devices were stopped partially or completely due to lockdown restrictions. Shortage of workforce and raw material supply also presented challenges in manufacturing.
By application, the thyroid cancer segment was the major contributor in 2020, and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of thyroid cancer globally. However, thyroid nodules are also anticipated to witness growth as often nodules are observed with the thyroid cancer simukatneously.
On the basis of end user, the hospitals and clinics segment dominated the market in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, owing advanced medical equipment along with specialized medical and technical staff. In addition, bigger hospitals & clinic, offer more specialized treatments and services for patient to admit for overnight stays. Further, many patients prefer to get treatment in a hospital for better results of the surgery.
𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬
Boston Scientific Corporation
BVM Medical System
Integra LifeSciences
Johnson & Johnson
Medtronic Plc
Medwaves Inc.
Olympus Corporation
STARmed Co., Ltd.
Terumo Corporation
Theraclion
North America garnered a major share in the thyroid ablation devices market in 2020, and is expected to continue to dominate during the forecast period, owing to rise in prevalence of thyroid cancer, presence of key players, development of the healthcare sector, and presence of new innovative technologies in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.0% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in prevalence of thyroid nodules and thyroid cancer, and rising demand of ablation procedure.
