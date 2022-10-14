Plant Based New York City Restaurant Gives Back

PLANT-BASED COMFORT FOOD RESTAURANT URBAN VEGAN KITCHEN TACKLES BREAST CANCER AWARENESS WITH END-OF-MONTH LIVESTREAM EVENT

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Popular NYC plant-based restaurant Urban Vegan Kitchen is set to host a live event to promote Breast Cancer Awareness for the month of October. The 'Golden Era Karaoke Meets Pretty In Pink' night will be live-streamed and honor breast cancer survivors, chats about plant-based diets that have helped breast cancer survivors, and a raffle to donate to a breast cancer organization. This will also be a Halloween-themed event, with throwback hip-hop karaoke sets. Urban Vegan kitchen is known for its comfort food style plant-based menu, becoming a staple in New York City. Owner Dave Tianga tags the restaurant as "Urban Vegan NYC where Flavors and Cultures mix."

Earlier this month, UVK (Urban Vegan Kitchen) launched an Instagram series, 'Lunch and Learn', with nutrition counselor and one of the partners, Samantha Bailey and breast cancer survivor, author, producer, and educator Dr. Syleecia. A conversation about plant-based lifestyles and how they can help those with breast cancer or who have had breast cancer.

Samantha stated, "Still what persists, is prevention is the most effective medicine for cancer, and the most effective prevention is a fruit & vegetable - centered plant-based diet."

"And all along, as Americans scramble through these decades looking for cures for breast cancer, it was mostly all there in our produce aisles."

UVK and its sister location, Urban Vegan Roots, often host events or give back to the community. Just last month they donated food to the AMA Animal Rescue Gala event, as well as the Partnership for Parks, a partnership between City Parks Foundation and NYC Parks that supports and champions neighborhood volunteers by giving them the tools they need to advocate and care for their neighborhood parks and green spaces. They are also partners for New York's Support And Feed, a nonprofit organization that focuses on providing nourishing, plant-based meals for children & families, seniors, homeless & domestic abuse shelters, food banks, and LGBTQ+ centers in marginalized communities.

For more information, contact Dr. Syleecia at syleecia@drsyleecia.com, and to learn more about Urban Vegan Kitchen, visit their website at https://urbanvegankitchen.com.

