YMCA of Metropolitan Washington Hosts a Party with a Purpose, Virtual Event on November 17
Celebrating 40 years of the Y’s Bethesda-Chevy Chase Turkey Chase Charity Race
The Turkey Chase is such a great success story and it has raised much needed funds for the Y so that we can serve our communities.”WASHINGTON , D.C., UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year’s YMCA of Metropolitan Washington’s Turkey Chase fundraiser is celebrating 40 years and the Y is celebrating with an online "Party with a Purpose" event on Thursday, November 17 from 7 to 8 p.m. EST.
— Angie Reese-Hawkins, president and CEO, YMCA of Metropolitan Washington
Participants will be able to get in on the excitement and meet the leaders and runners who have made the event an annual community tradition. They’ll also learn how the largest race in Montgomery County has raised more than $8.5 million while transforming the lives of area youth, families and seniors in need. The event also includes an auction where viewers can bid on arts, entertainment, sports, wine, and YMCA membership packages.
“We are delighted to host this online celebration,” said Angie Reese-Hawkins, president and CEO of the YMCA of Metropolitan Washington. “The Turkey Chase is such a great success story and it has raised much needed funds for the Y so that we can serve our communities.”
Presenters include Mayor, Town of Somerset, Maryland, Jeffrey Slavin and Montgomery County, Former First Lady Catherine Leggett, wife of former Montgomery County Executive Ike Leggett. Catherine is a life board member of Montgomery Hospice, a board member of Strathmore Music Center, Imagination Stage and the Advisory Council for AFI in Silver Spring.
“As co-hosts for the virtual event, it is an honor and responsibility to partner with non-profit organizations like the YMCA who believe in making sure everyone has access to services to help make their lives better,” said the Honorable Jeffrey Slavin.
Slavin and Leggett are long-time participants and philanthropists who have helped raise funds and awareness about the impact of the Y’s services to the community. In order to provide more services, this year Slavin and Leggett are co-hosting this free virtual event fundraiser one week before the Turkey Chase Charity Race to honor and celebrate the Turkey Chase founders, runners, business community and families who benefitted from the equity and access to the Y’s programs.
The virtual event is an inside look, recognition and a celebration. To register for the free event, go to Party with a Purpose. Registrants will be sent a special Zoom link so that they may join and support the festivities on November 17.
For more information on the YMCA of Metropolitan Washington, visit www.ymcadc.org.
About the YMCA of Metropolitan Washington
The YMCA of Metropolitan Washington is a not for profit 501(c)3 charity organization that has been serving the communities and families of Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia in the areas of youth development, healthy living and social responsibility for nearly 170 years. Through opportunities in wellness, aquatics, youth sports, summer camps, childcare and more, the Y engages more than 250,000 individuals and families. Visit www.ymcadc.org for more information.
Vicki Bendure
Bendure Communications
Vicki@bendurepr.com