FLAGSTAR INVESTOR ALERT: Kaplan Fox Investigates Flagstar Following News of DOJ Investigation

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (“Flagstar” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FBC).



On October 6, 2022, Seeking Alpha reported that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) may be considering a racial discrimination lawsuit against Flagstar over allegations that the bank's black customers paid more for home loans than others.



Following this report, Flagstar shares fell $1.80 per share, over 5%, to close at $33.68 per share on October 6, 2022.



