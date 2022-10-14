Pneumonia Vaccine Market Rising Demands and Business Outlook 2021-2030 | GSK, Pfizer, Pnuvax

Pneumonia Vaccine Market 2

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published Pneumonia Vaccine Market business research report assesses the current as well as upcoming performance of the market, and also brand-new trends in the market. It provides product overview and highlights of product and application segments of the Pneumonia Vaccine Market including price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product. The Pneumonia Vaccine Market statistics within the report is displayed in a statistical format to offer a better understanding upon the market dynamics. Global pneumonia vaccine market is expected to reach $10,215 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5% from 2018 to 2025, in terms of value.

Pneumonia Vaccine Market Overview:

Pneumonia is a lung infection that occurs in one or both the lungs caused by bacteria, virus, or fungi; however, bacterial pneumonia is the most common form occurring in adults. Pneumonia results in inflammation in the air sacs (known as alveoli) of the lungs, which results in filling the alveoli with fluid (pus cells), thus causing breathing problems. Pneumococcal disease is common in young children, but older adults are at greatest risk of serious pneumococcal infections and even death. Pneumonia vaccines are primarily administered to children less than 2-years old and adults aged 65 years and older. This vaccine helps individuals provide immunization against 13 types of pneumococcal bacteria that causes infection in the lungs.

Major Key Players: Glaxosmithkline plc., LG Chem Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Panacea Biotec Limited, Pfizer Inc., Pnuvax Incorporated, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co., Ltd. (Beijing Minhai Biotechnology Corporation Limited), SK Bioscience and Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Pneumonia Vaccine Market Segmentation by Vaccine Type: Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine, Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine

Pneumonia Vaccine Market Segmentation by Product Type: Prevnar 13, Synflorix, Pneumovax 23

Pneumonia Vaccine Market Segmentation by Sector: Public, Private

Pneumonia Vaccine Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel: Distribution Partner Companies, Non-governmental Organizations (NGO), Government Authorities

The report provides revenue forecast with sales, sales growth rate, and revenue growth rate forecasts of the global Pneumonia Vaccine Market. The forecasts are also provided with respect to the product, application, and regional segments of the market. The forecasts are provided to understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Various strategies adopted by these companies to gain stronghold of the market include partnerships, collaborations, approvals, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, expansions, and others

The leading companies in Global Pneumonia Vaccine Market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and STD Reimbursement Scenario Analysis And Top Study Testing Technologies products and services.

The report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth in the years to come are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

