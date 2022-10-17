East Fork Region, OH ~ Field of Honor® 2022 Honoring Our Heroes
Creating an awe-inspiring panorama, United States flags will fly in a solemn formation at our 2nd annual event during November 2022.
We don't know them all but we owe them all.”BATAVIA, OH, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- November 5th – 27th, 2022
— Unknown
4 locations in Clermont County:
Amelia, Batavia, Bethel, and Williamsburg
These stirring displays of over 100 flags in four locations throughout the county will bring the community together in a patriotic tribute to honor our heroes. Each U.S. flag represents an Active Military, Fallen Servicemen & Women, First Responders, Veterans, and our Hometown Heroes tells a story.
The Stars & Stripes reminds us of who we are as a people. Americans meet the challenges of history and overcome hardships becoming stronger. That is just who we are. The United States flag represents our solidarity in creating a brighter tomorrow and uniting us all.
This moving display is a gift to the community made possible through donations, sponsorships, and the efforts of many dedicated volunteers. You can show your support and gratitude by sponsoring a flag or making a donation.
You can also visit us at www.eastforkkiwanis.org
The display is open to all without charge. Don’t miss it!
