East Fork Region, OH ~ Field of Honor® 2022 Honoring Our Heroes

Creating an awe-inspiring panorama, United States flags will fly in a solemn formation at our 2nd annual event during November 2022.

We don't know them all but we owe them all.”
— Unknown
BATAVIA, OH, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- November 5th – 27th, 2022
4 locations in Clermont County:
Amelia, Batavia, Bethel, and Williamsburg

These stirring displays of over 100 flags in four locations throughout the county will bring the community together in a patriotic tribute to honor our heroes. Each U.S. flag represents an Active Military, Fallen Servicemen & Women, First Responders, Veterans, and our Hometown Heroes tells a story.

The Stars & Stripes reminds us of who we are as a people. Americans meet the challenges of history and overcome hardships becoming stronger. That is just who we are. The United States flag represents our solidarity in creating a brighter tomorrow and uniting us all.

This moving display is a gift to the community made possible through donations, sponsorships, and the efforts of many dedicated volunteers. You can show your support and gratitude by sponsoring a flag or making a donation.

You can also visit us at www.eastforkkiwanis.org

The display is open to all without charge. Don’t miss it!

Benefiting Charities:
Kiwanis Club of East Fork Region

Hosted By:
Kiwanis Club of East Fork Region

Local Organizing Committee:
Project Chair: Bob Raub
Co-Project Chair: Judy Raub
Fundraising Treasurer Chair: Bob Raub
Public Relations Chair: Judy Raub
Program Chair: Kristine West-Kahl & Ryshel Bowling
Volunteer Chair: Susan Paston
Field Coordinator Chair: David Snow

A program of the Colonial Flag Foundation

Bob Raub
Kiwanis Club of East Fork Region
+1 717-917-2807
email us here

You just read:

East Fork Region, OH ~ Field of Honor® 2022 Honoring Our Heroes

Distribution channels: Emergency Services, Military Industry, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Bob Raub
Kiwanis Club of East Fork Region
+1 717-917-2807