CBP Officers Seize over $1 Million in Fentanyl at Pharr International Bridge

PHARR, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Pharr International Bridges Cargo Facility intercepted $1,036,000 in alleged fentanyl.

“CBP officers intercepted this load of fentanyl, the largest thus far in port history, thanks to great teamwork and the utilization of all available tools and resources,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. “It is important to remember how lethal fentanyl is, which is why our officers always work wearing personal protective equipment and use vital equipment which can identify these dangerous substances before officers handle them.”

Packages containing 44 pounds of fentanyl seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge.

On Thursday, October 13, 2022, CBP officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a commercial tractor trailer arriving from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the conveyance for further inspection, which included utilizing non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment and screening by a (canine team). After physically inspecting the conveyance, officers discovered 19 packages of alleged fentanyl weighing 44.35 pounds (20.12kg) concealed within the tractor.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and vehicle, and the case remain under investigation by agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI).

For more information about CBP, please click on the attached link.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.