Container and Kubernetes Security Market

Increasing vulnerabilities and cyber attacks, popularity of micro services, growing digital transformation across enterprises fuel the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Container and Kubernetes Security Market Rising New Business Opportunities for Investors (2021-2031) ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global container and Kubernetes security market was pegged at $714.0 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $8.24 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.4% from 2021 to 2030.

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global container and Kubernetes security market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.

Increase in vulnerabilities and cyberattacks, rise in popularity of microservices, and surge in adoption of hybrid cloud technology application drive the growth of the global container and Kubernetes security market. However, complexity in managing the cloud environment hinders the market growth. On the contrary, surge in demand for cybersecurity across private and government sectors would open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

The report segments the global container and Kubernetes security market on the basis of components, product, enterprises size, industry verticals, service type, and region.

On the basis of enterprises size, the large enterprises segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the market. However, the small and medium enterprises segment is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 28.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on components, the container security platform segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the market. However, the services segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 28.6% during the forecast period.

The global container and Kubernetes security market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 30.9% during the forecast period.

The global container and Kubernetes security market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Aqua Security, Alert Logic, Cloud Passage, Capsule8, Qualys, Nev Vector, Twist lock, Trend Micro, StackRox, and Sysdig.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• The Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the demand for the cloud-based technology for data cybersecurity. The demand for hybrid cloud technology increased during the pandemic due to rise in adoption of work from home culture.

• However, the market witnessed several challenges due to lack of workforce and prolonged lockdown in several countries. Moreover, the disruption of supply chain hampered the market growth.

