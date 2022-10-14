HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding Celebrates Apprentice Program Graduates

/EIN News/ -- PASCAGOULA, Miss., Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division recognized its latest apprentice program graduates at a ceremony this month. Ingalls celebrated 136 apprentice graduates in the classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022, who have invested time in the classroom and shipyard to prepare them for a shipbuilding career. It was the first in-person graduation ceremony in two years.



“I am honored to celebrate this elite group of graduates who have committed their unique talents and abilities to advancing national security,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Kari Wilkinson said. “Together we will continue to build on Ingalls’ legacy of service to our country by delivering ships to our customers.”

Enrollment for the apprentice program is competitive, and students work full-time while learning a craft through classes and on-the-job training. The prestigious workforce development program has produced nearly 4,000 graduates since its inception in 1952.

The 2022 Overall Apprentice of the Year, Robert Cowan, provided remarks during the ceremony, sharing why individuals should consider participating in the program.

“Ingalls has empowered me to learn a new craft that I knew nothing about, which has allowed me to take part in building Navy ships for our country,” Cowan said. “If someone is willing to learn a new trade and able to work while they are learning, then it’s a great opportunity.”

Photos accompanying this release are available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-ingalls-shipbuilding-celebrates-apprentice-program-graduates-2022/.

The apprentice program at Ingalls Shipbuilding School involves a comprehensive two- to four-year curriculum for students interested in shipbuilding careers. Apprentices earn competitive wages and receive a comprehensive benefit package upon entering the program. This allows apprentices to receive an education, build work ethic, gain experience and develop into world-class journeymen of their crafts.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense partner, building and delivering the world’s most powerful, survivable naval ships and technologies that safeguard our seas, sky, land, space and cyber.

As America’s largest shipbuilder and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national defense, we are united by our mission in service of the heroes who protect our freedom. HII’s diverse workforce includes skilled tradespeople; artificial intelligence, machine learning (AI/ML) experts; engineers; technologists; scientists; logistics experts; and business professionals. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

Contact:

Kimberly Aguillard

Kimberly.K.Aguillard@hii-co.com

(228) 935-6821

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3f3a3749-5f89-4b1a-82be-071a65651714