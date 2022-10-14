Whittier Street Health Center Receives Three Awards From American Heart Association

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whittier Street Health Center, a community health center with a mission to serve as a center of excellence that provides high-quality and accessible healthcare and social services that achieve health equity, social justice, and the economic well-being of a diverse patient population, is the recipient of three awards from the American Heart Association (AHA) in recognition of its commitment to the quality of life for its patients.

Whittier Street Health Center has achieved Gold level in the AHA 2022 Check. Change. Control™ Recognition Program for improving the quality of care through awareness, detection, and management of high cholesterol by educating and empowering patients with evidence-based strategies and tools.

The Center received Gold level recognition for its commitment to improving blood pressure control through accurate measurement among its adult patients and likewise achieved Gold level in the AHA's Target: Type 2 Diabetes Program for improving quality of care for patients with type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular risk factors by adopting clinical change and using evidence-based strategies and tools.

"It's gratifying to have achieved these milestones, particularly in light of the challenges faced in ensuring patients continue preventative treatment during the pandemic," said Frederica M. Williams, president and CEO of Whittier Street Health Center. "We are grateful for this recognition, and will continue in our quest to make sure everyone understands the importance of and has access to preventative care."

About Whittier Street Health Center

Whittier Street Health Center is an independently licensed community healthcare center with a mission of providing high-quality, reliable and accessible primary healthcare for diverse populations while promoting wellness and eliminating health and social disparities. A champion of equitable access to high-quality, patient-focused care, social justice and economic equity, Whittier Street Health Center is accredited by The Joint Commission (TJC), certified by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) as a Patient-Centered Medical Home, and recognized by the NCQA for its Behavioral Health Integration. Through its locations in Roxbury and North Dorchester, and its Mobile Health Van program, Whittier Street Health Center serves more than 30,000 patients and 20,000 community outreach visits annually; its ethnically and racially diverse patient base is primarily made up of individuals from Roxbury, Dorchester, Jamaica Plain, the South End and greater Boston. Approximately 28% of Whittier's patients are uninsured. Whittier Street Health Center provides a comprehensive array of 40 healthcare programs and services designed to meet the primary healthcare, behavioral health, and social needs of the community. For more information, please visit www.wshc.org as well as Facebook (www.facebook.com/WhittierStreetHealthCenter), Twitter (@Whittier_Boston), or LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/whittier-street-health-center), or call 617-989-3221.

Contact Information:

Nicole Hales

president, PRfirst

info@prfirst.com

617-947-7983



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.