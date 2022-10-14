Automated Microscopy Gaining Traction in Drug Development Processes: Fact.MR Report

Revenue from The Automated Microscopy Market Is Expected to Reach US$ 8.5 Billion by 2027

Automated microscopy is a modern technology that improves the monitoring of biological specimens by utilizing advanced monitoring techniques. Automated microscopy provides precise, automatic magnification for examining and analyzing the subject and helps minimize manual errors. Demand for automated microscopy is increasing because it requires less time, is more economical, and produces more reliable results. This has accelerated its use in applications that require numerous repeated observations and monitoring over a lengthy period.

Numerous research institutions are now able to purchase advanced automated microscopes thanks to the growing emphasis on nanotechnology research, which is receiving significant funding from multinational businesses and governments. Market expansion is primarily attributable to rising global funding for key application areas, rising demand for specialized microscopes with higher precision and resolution, and expanding attention from various organizations to R&D operations.

Every stage of drug development can be completed more quickly, at large cost savings, and with results that are more accurate and efficient by using automated microscopy. Moreover, by accelerating drug discovery and development, it is possible to shorten the time needed for FDA drug approval. In this context, rising rates of illnesses such as cancer along with an ageing population are anticipated to create attractive growth prospects for automated microscopy product manufacturers.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global automated microscopy market is currently valued at US$ 6 billion.

Market in Canada is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period.

Demand for electron microscopes is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2027.

Market in Germany is set to increase at a CAGR of 6.1% through 2027.

“Rapid advancements in optical microscopes, increased investments by government organizations in application fields such as nanotechnology & life sciences, and growing usage of innovative microscopes in numerous applications such as precision manufacturing are factors driving market expansion,” says a Fact.MR analyst

What’s Boosting the U.S. Automated Microscopy Market Size?

The rising use of transmission electron microscopes (TEM) and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases are the main drivers of market expansion in the United States.

The presence of top research institutions and universities, rising demand for microcirculation microscopes, significant research and development budgets, the availability of innovative microscopy systems, and a strong focus on nanotechnology are driving market value in the U.S.

Automated Microscopy Industry Research Segmentation

By Product Type: Optical Microscopes Electron Microscopes Scanning Probe Microscopes



By Application: Medical Diagnostics Nanotechnology Material Science Life Sciences Semiconductors



By End User: Hospitals Research Facilities Diagnostic Clinics



By Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Winning Strategy

Top market players are concentrating on creating affordable microscopy instruments. Leading companies are expanding their product lines to meet demand from the healthcare and life science industries. To keep ahead of the competition and create new revenue prospects, major firms are beginning to outsource R&D activities from numerous contract research organizations.

For instance,

In 2021, SPM-Nanoa, a scanning probe microscope with an automatic optical adjustment system and noise detection mechanism, was unveiled by Shimadzu.





More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global automated microscopy market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product type (optical microscopes, electron microscopes, scanning probe microscopes), application (medical diagnostics, nanotechnology, material science, life sciences, semiconductors), and end user (hospitals, research facilities, diagnostic clinics), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

