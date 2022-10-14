SEO.Agency launches REP.Agency for Specialized Reputation Management
Leading SEO services provider, SEO.Agency, has launched a specialized website focused entirely on Online Reputation Management and clearing search results.
Our goal is to help individuals and brands that are in crisis management and get them to have the ability to represent themselves in a positive light. SEO and ORM are integrated into this service.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SEO.Agency, the big named SEO Brand, has expanded its offerings into Online Reputation Management (ORM), with goals to help its clients clear any negative information out of the search results and developed the REP.Agency brand.
— Alan Stuart
CEO, Alan Stuart, a veteran of SEO for over 15 years, leads the new initiative with the REP.Agency brand. REP.Agency’s website is geared 100% for Online Reputation Management, with the core service being to clean the search results.
According to the company, “While organic SEO, which is mainly about ranking for competitive keywords, gets more difficult and competitive every year, outranking negative articles 10-40 times over, is far easier. It’s an amazing endeavor that has been done time and time again by the SEO.Agency team. We find it’s actually easier to clear results than to get an SEO client to rank for one super-competitive keyword for an SEO client. One reason is Negative SEO and understanding that some search engines actually penalize sites quite easily, we can utilize this to our advantage when offering ORM services.”
The company also explained why individuals and businesses need professional ORM services; “When your integrity or your brand identity is in crisis, we can achieve results timely, while it can take several months to clear Page 1, it can take longer to clear several pages and that’s becoming a common service offering now. People don’t just want the negative information off Page 1, they want it buried 4-10 pages deep and that is now part of our service offerings. We have been successful at pushing content down 4-5 pages in a one-year timeframe and clearing Page 1 in a 3-6 month range.”
About SEO.Agency & Rep.Agency
SEO.Agency was started in 2014 when the .Agency TLD went public. SEO>agency formed to help businesses get results for competitive keywords in search results on Google, Yahoo, and Bing. Now a recognized brand, SEO.Agency developed Rep.Agency to show the two brands specialize in their specific services and offer unsurpassed and proven effective results.
