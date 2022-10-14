HMP Global's Clinical Pathways Congress and Cancer Business Forum forge strategic collaboration for 2023

Partnership creates the Cancer Care Business Exchange at Clinical Pathways Congress, a high-level, multi-stakeholder forum that will focus on the business implications of the changing complexities in cancer care delivery

BOSTON, Oct.14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As healthcare stakeholders shift cancer care delivery toward a value-based approach, cancer centers must adapt and seek innovative solutions to deliver the highest quality care to their patient population. HMP Global, the omnichannel leader in healthcare events and education, today announced a strategic collaboration with the Cancer Business Forum to significantly expand the Clinical Pathways Congress in 2023.

Details of the partnership were announced to a room of several hundred oncology stakeholders, ranging from payors to providers – during the 2022 Clinical Pathways Congress, taking place October 14-16 in Boston. The Congress is the official meeting of the Journal of Clinical Pathways and focuses on the expansion of clinical pathways and their increasing influence on cancer care.

Together with the Cancer Business Forum, a collective of high-profile leaders and innovators in the business aspects of oncology and cancer care delivery, the 2023 Congress will feature the newly formed Cancer Care Business Exchange and will expand the reach of the event to include stakeholders who have interest, influence, and impact on cancer care delivery – policymakers; cancer center executives; payors; clinicians; technology providers; and employers. Through give-and-take dialogue and discussion, the Exchange will tackle the changing ecosystem of cancer care, and apply fresh perspective, innovation, and opportunities that emerge from the gathering to improve care costs, risk, delivery, patient experience, and outcomes. The combined 2023 event will take place October 6-8 in Boston.

"With clinical pathways serving as a foundational element of value-based cancer care, we think there is no better outlet than the Clinical Pathways Congress to bridge the connection to the business side of cancer care delivery," said Jeff Hennessy Jr., President, HMP Omnimedia. "Through this new collaboration with the Cancer Business Forum, the Cancer Care Business Exchange will expand the conversation to the stakeholders who have interest, influence, and impact on the evolving business models of cancer care, and how innovation will continue to improve them."

As preview of what participants can expect in 2023, the 2022 Congress features an expanded program, including a newly added session taking place on Sunday, October 16, "Payor, Employer, and Patient Mandates for Value-Based Care." Featured speakers are some of the leading experts on matters of policy, business strategies, business models, hospital alignment, and best business practices in community oncology and include:

Erich Mounce , MSHA, CEO of Oncology Care Partners, LaGrange, Tennessee

, MSHA, CEO of Oncology Care Partners, Barry Russo , MBA, CEO of The Center for Cancer & Blood Disorders, Fort Worth, Texas

, MBA, CEO of The Center for Cancer & Blood Disorders, Deirdre Saulet , PhD, Market Vice President, Oncology, Carrum Health, Richmond, Virginia

, PhD, Market Vice President, Oncology, Carrum Health, Ronald Barkley , MS, JD, Managing Principal, Cancer Business Forum, Indian River Shores, Florida .

"The vision of the Cancer Business Forum is to reimagine how the industry delivers and pays for cancer care," said Ronald Barkley, Managing Principal, Cancer Business Forum. "By working together with HMP Global, the 2023 Cancer Center Business Exchange at the Clinical Pathways Congress will support this vision, and serve as an unbiased and neutral, solutions-oriented, multi-stakeholder forum that explores the complex and difficult issues of cancer care delivery and payment in light of increased pressure from those funding the care for consistency, high value, and predictable pricing: payors and self-insured employers. We look forward to The Exchange and the value that results."

For more information, visit: clinicalpathwayscongress.com.

