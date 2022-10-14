Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops New Shop-Vacuum Accessory (BRK-4147)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a better way to remove metal floor debris with a shop-vacuum," said an inventor, from Huntsville, Ala., "so I invented the MARS. My design would aid in collecting metal objects such as screws and nails without the problems associated with sucking these items into the vacuum."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to collect and remove metal items during clean up that most shop vacuums will not pick up. In doing so, it eliminates the need to pick up hand nails, screws, nuts, bolts and other metal items. As a result, it saves time, effort and money by helping to recycle metal items. The invention features an efficient design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for homeowners, shop owners, contractors, etc. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BRK-4147, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

