Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry’s Travel to Seattle and Vietnam

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Seattle, Washington, October 17-18, to participate in the Breakthrough Energy Summit and highlight the strong action the United States has taken to accelerate innovation through the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act; the mobilization of $94B in pledges for clean technology demonstration globally – exceeding President Biden’s challenge to other countries; and public-private partnerships like the First Movers Coalition.

Secretary Kerry will also travel to Hanoi, Vietnam, October 20-22, to engage further in discussions on climate cooperation and the clean energy transition ahead of COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt November 6-18, 2022.

For media inquiries, please contact ClimateComms@state.gov.

