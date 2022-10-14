Submit Release
Joint Statement on the 2nd Annual U.S.- ROK Democratic Governance Consultations

On October 13, the United States and the Republic of Korea (ROK) held the 2nd annual U.S.-ROK Democratic Governance Consultations in Washington, DC.

Under Secretary for Civil Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya delivered remarks highlighting the strength of the U.S.-ROK alliance, particularly in our shared effort to promote democracy and respect for human rights globally.  ROK Director General for International Organizations Kang Joo-yeon and U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor Scott Busby were the senior representatives for the consultations.

At the consultations, the ROK and the United States discussed cooperation to promote respect for human rights and democracy at the global level, including through the Summit for Democracy, and shared efforts to promote respect for human rights and democracy in each country.  Both the United States and the ROK agreed that the interagency consultations were an opportunity to deepen understanding of the policies and activities of both countries for the promotion of respect for human rights and democracy at home and abroad and to continue to explore areas of cooperation.

