WaveDancer Ranked on List of Largest Cybersecurity Firms

Company listed as #17 based on revenue in 2021

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaveDancer, Inc., (NASDAQ: WAVD) announced today that they have been placed on the Washington Business Journal’s list of Largest Cybersecurity Companies in the Greater Washington, DC area. The list ranks companies based on their 2021 revenue.



The Company’s most highly profiled work for the United States Government is the work they do with the Department of Homeland Security’s Continuous Diagnostic and Mitigation program. The program works to reinforce the cybersecurity of civilian government networks and systems. WaveDancer also develops blockchain products that help the Intelligence community protect and secure sensitive data throughout very complex global supply chains.

“We are very proud of the cybersecurity work we do for our customers, especially within the United States Government,” stated Heather Tortorelli, WaveDancer’s Chief Growth Officer. “A lot of our staff are former military or intelligence officers, and we take our role in keeping America safe from cyber-attacks seriously. Our MaverixTM platform offers the US Government and private enterprise the ability to be more proactive with their cybersecurity efforts because it is built on inherently secure blockchain,” she added.

About WaveDancer

WaveDancer (www.wavedancer.com), headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, offers zero trust blockchain-enabled software solutions for supply chain security. We help organizations manage very complex supply chain challenges in order to gain unprecedented levels of accountability, auditability, and predictability from their data, while giving insights to their partners and suppliers through a controlled, distributed ledger that is immutable and can be trusted by all parties. WaveDancer’s blockchain platform is offered on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace for GovCloud and supports secure supply chain requirements for critical government missions.

About Tellenger

Tellenger (www.tellenger.com), a wholly owned subsidiary of WaveDancer, Inc., is a boutique IT consulting and software development company that helps organizations meet their business goals through technology. Tellenger specializes in cybersecurity, modernization, software development, cloud solutions, and data analytics. From business process re-engineering to cloud migrations to SaaS implementations and more, Tellenger uses technology to help clients in the private and public sectors increase productivity, gain efficiencies, and achieve KPIs.

Additional information for investors

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's business, customer prospects, or other factors that may affect future earnings or financial results. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Investors should read and understand the risk factors detailed in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For additional information contact:

Jeremy Hellman, CFA

Vice President, The Equity Group Inc.

jhellman@equityny.com

(212) 836-9626