Traffic alert – VT Route 78 in Swanton
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
VSP St. Albans
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 78 is down to one lane in the area of the Wildlife Refuge due to a overturned tractor trailer. The roadway is currently open, but may shut down for clean-up.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
