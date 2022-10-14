Traffic alert – VT Route 78 in Swanton

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

VSP St. Albans

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 78 is down to one lane in the area of the Wildlife Refuge due to a overturned tractor trailer. The roadway is currently open, but may shut down for clean-up.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

