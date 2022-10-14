Defiolio Announces their Lifetime Access NFTs are now LIVE

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Defiolio team has announced that their NFT is now live and gives users lifetime access to all of the platform's features. The NFT also entitles users to a share of the platform's monthly subscription revenue. The Defiolio team has stated that 25% of all revenue generated by paid subscribers will be distributed among NFT holders.





What is Defiolio?

Defiolio is a comprehensive platform for managing and tracking assets within the DeFi space. The platform provides users with an easy-to-use interface for tracking their assets across multiple chains and receiving notifications of important events. The Defiolio team has been working hard to enhance the overall DeFi experience for users by providing a centralized and transparent platform for managing their assets.

Users who sign up to Defiolio will be able to connect their wallets and track their assets in one place. The platform will also offer a "project discovery" tool to help users find new and interesting DeFi projects to invest in. The Defiolio team has stated that they will personally vet each project before giving it a "verified" badge, in order to reduce the risk of rug pulls and scams. Although this vetting process cannot guarantee that every project is a safe investment, it will certainly help to reduce the risk for users.

How Does the Lifetime NFT Work?

The Lifetime NFT will be stored on a smart contract and will entitle holders to lifetime access to the Defiolio platform's features, as well as a share of the platform's monthly subscription revenue. The NFT will help the platform to raise funds to further the development of the project and will also provide holders with a way to generate passive income.

The Defiolio team has stated that the NFT will be available for purchase at a price of 300 USD in the native currency of its deployment chain. In total, there will be 12,000 NFTs minted across six EVM chains. These will be released in phases and users will be limited to five NFTs per chain, per wallet, with each wallet being permitted to hold a maximum of 30 NFTs in total. These 12,000 NFTs will be minted across the following chains:

Avalanche

Binance Smart Chain

Ethereum

Cronos

Fantom

Polygon

Lifetime NFT Vs Defiolio’s Subscription Service

Over the long run, holders of the Lifetime NFT will save money compared to those who pay for the Defiolio platform's subscription service on a monthly basis. In order to calculate the break-even point, people can compare the cost of the Lifetime NFT (300 USD) to the cost of the monthly subscription (15 USD). After 20 months, holders of the Lifetime NFT will have made enough in passive income to cover the cost of their NFT. After this point, they will continue to earn income every month, while those who are paying for the subscription service will not.

The Lifetime NFTs will also offer a number of unique benefits to holders, such as early access to new features, exclusive content, and a say in the future direction of the Defiolio platform. There will also be monthly giveaways for NFT holders, with the prize pool being funded by the platform's subscription revenue. The Defiolio team is confident that their Lifetime NFT will offer holders a number of unique benefits and will be a valuable addition to any DeFi portfolio.

Media Contact

Company: Defiolio

Contact: Media Team

Email: Marketing@defiolio.com

Website: https://defiolio.com/

SOURCE: Defiolio