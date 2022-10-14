Global Semiconductor Bonding Market to Reach $1279.40 Million by 2031: Allied Market Research

Increase in demand for miniature electronic components, an increase in the adoption of stacked die technology in IoT devices, surge in demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, and persistent technological advancements are expected to drive the growth of the global semiconductor bonding market. Closed manufacturing facilities, reduction in workforce, and shortage of essential raw materials during the pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global semiconductor bonding market generated $888.6 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1279.40 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $888.6 million Market Size in 2031 $1279.40 million CAGR 3.6% No. of Pages in Report 290 Segments Covered Type, process type, bonding technology, application, and region. Drivers Increase in the standard of living Increase in demand for miniature electronic components Opportunities increase in the adoption of stacked die technology in IoT devices surge in demand for electric and hybrid vehicles

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global semiconductor bonding market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various manufacturing facilities, including those of semiconductors and automotives, which adversely impacted the growth of the market.

In addition, there was shortage of workforce and essentials raw materials due to strict trade restrictions as imposed by numerous governments.

These restrictions were imposed by the government so as to curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic. However, the market is expected to recoup soon.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global semiconductor bonding market based on type, process type, bonding technology, application, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on type, the wafer bonder segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding around two-fifths of the global semiconductor bonding market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The die bonder segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 4.18% during the forecast period.

Based on process type, the die to die bonding segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global semiconductor bonding market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Die To Wafer Bonding segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 4.22% during the forecast period. The report also includes segments such as die to wafer bonding and wafer to wafer bonding.

Based on application, the LED segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global semiconductor bonding market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The 3D NAND segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.53% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global semiconductor bonding market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 4.56% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

The key players analysed in the global semiconductor bonding market report include ASM Pacific Technology, BE Semiconductor Industries N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Fasford Technology, Shinkawa Ltd, EV Group, SUSS MicroTech SE, Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Palomar Technologies, Shibaura Mechatronics, TDK Corporation, Tokyo Electron Limited, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tools, Mycronic Group, INTEL Corporation, Skywater Technology, and Tessera Technologies, Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global semiconductor bonding market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

